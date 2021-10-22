Pablo Iglesias publica un meme del rey emérito que le pasa un alto dirigente de un sindicato y los tuiteros aplauden
El exlíder de Unidas Podemos ha compartido en Twitter un meme que, según cuenta, le ha mandado un alto dirigente de un sindicato. En el tweet se adjunta una imagen donde aparecen el rey Felipe II y Juan Carlos I. El hijo le pregunta al padre: "¿Papá, tu eres de la UGT?" A lo que el rey emérito responde: "No hijo. Yo siempre fui de comisiones".
Las reacciones se produjeron al instante y cosecha en estos momentos casi 2.000 retweets y más de 7.000 "me gusta". El exvicepresidente ha vuelto a demostrar su destreza para causar furor en las redes.
Un alto dirigente de un sindicato me manda este meme. No puedo decir quien es…????
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) October 22, 2021
El mensaje hace referencia a las últimas polémicas que rodean al rey emérito y más concretamente la supuesta comisión que se llevó por ser el intermediario de las empresas españolas en el proyecto del AVE a La Meca. El consorcio de empresas españolas, entre ellas OHL e Indra, ganó un contrato de más de 6.300 millones de euros. Después de que la Fiscalía decidiese no prorrogar la investigación, Juan Carlos I podría estar planeando su vuelta a España.
El comisario Villarejo contó en la comisión de investigación en el Congreso de la 'Operación Kitchen' que se le habrían inyectado tanto hormonas femeninas como inhibidos de testosterona. "Había que rebajarle la libido porque se consideraba un problema de Estado que ese señor fuera tan ardiente", contaba. Unas palabras que generaron revuelo en la sala y en las redes.
Jajajajja que bien te sienta la retaguardia Pablo ????????????
— LunaresNegros (@negros_lunares) October 22, 2021
A mí me acaban de pasar este????????
— laito2409 (@laito24091) October 22, 2021
Muy bueno y real
— jesus (@yoldi20) October 22, 2021
es muy bueno! sea de quien sea! ????
— Alma Melo (@almapinson) October 22, 2021
Todos: mm a ver qué es lo siguiente que hace PIT fuera del gobierno, seguro que prepara algo…
PIT: trolear
— Víctor (@vtp93) October 22, 2021
