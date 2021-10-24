La contundente y viral réplica de Baldoví a Casado tras la retirada del acta de diputado a Alberto Rodríguez
El diputado de Compromís en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví, durante una rueda de prensa.- EP
Hay réplicas tuiteras cuya contundencia deja sin palabras. La de Baldoví a Casado es una de ellas. Un tuit a bocajarro del diputado de Compromís que se ha convertido en viral. Pero vayamos por partes; el rifirrafe se origina tras la reacción de Casado a un comentario de Ione Belarra en el que acusaba de "prevaricación" al Supremo por la retirada del acta de diputado a Alberto Rodríguez.
Alberto Rodriguez fue condenado a pesar de las pruebas que demuestran que él no estuvo allí. El objetivo era quitarle el escaño.
El Supremo presiona a la Presidencia del Congreso para retirárselo aunque ambos saben que no es lo que dice la sentencia.
Prevaricación.
— Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) October 22, 2021
Estas declaraciones eran aprovechadas por Casado para cargar contra la ministra de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 Ione Belarra, que ha afirmado: "En cualquier Gobierno serio, un ministro que acusa al Tribunal Supremo de cometer un delito sería cesado de inmediato. El ataque a la Justicia y a las instituciones por parte de los socios radicales de Sánchez es intolerable. Si no actúa ya se convertirá en su cómplice".
Un comentario que Baldoví ha querido replicar con asertividad en la misma red social y que le ha reportado miles de retuits.
En cualquier país serio, el presidente de un partido condenado por corrupción y con un master regalado, sería cesado de inmediato.
El ataque a las instituciones y a la libertad de expresión por parte de la derecha radical de Casado es intolerable. https://t.co/LmchwOjMXI
— Joan Baldoví 😉 (@joanbaldovi) October 23, 2021
