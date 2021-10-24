La contundente y viral réplica de Baldoví a Casado tras la retirada del acta de diputado a Alberto Rodríguez

El diputado de Compromís en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví, durante una rueda de prensa.- EP

Por

Hay réplicas tuiteras cuya contundencia deja sin palabras. La de Baldoví a Casado es una de ellas. Un tuit a bocajarro del diputado de Compromís que se ha convertido en viral. Pero vayamos por partes; el rifirrafe se origina tras la reacción de Casado a un comentario de Ione Belarra en el que acusaba de "prevaricación" al Supremo por la retirada del acta de diputado a Alberto Rodríguez.

Estas declaraciones eran aprovechadas por Casado para cargar contra la ministra de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 Ione Belarra, que ha afirmado: "En cualquier Gobierno serio, un ministro que acusa al Tribunal Supremo de cometer un delito sería cesado de inmediato. El ataque a la Justicia y a las instituciones por parte de los socios radicales de Sánchez es intolerable. Si no actúa ya se convertirá en su cómplice".

Un comentario que Baldoví ha querido replicar con asertividad en la misma red social y que le ha reportado miles de retuits.

 

