No ha tardado mucho en aparecer otro ejemplo flagrante del 'usted pregunte lo que quiera que yo responderé lo que me parezca'. La pasada semana, Isabel Díaz Ayuso era preguntada por la abolición de la prostitución y respondía hablando de la destrucción de empleo. ¿Dónde vas? Manzanas traigo.

En esta ocasión ha sido la presidenta del partido ultraderechista Vox en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, la que ha escurrido el bulto descaradamente con una pregunta que no le interesaba. En un momento de la entrevista, en La Razón, hablaban de "chiringuitos". La periodista, inevitablemente le preguntaba por el puesto de Toni Cantó: "Hablando de "chiringuitos", por cierto, ¿piensa que la Oficina del Español es uno de ellos?". Su respuesta fue hablar de Irene Montero y el Ministerio de Igualdad. Un tuitero lo resumió perfectamente y su mensaje se ha hecho viral:

– Estoy en contra de los chiringuitos.

– ¿Qué piensa del de Toni Cantó?

– Irene Montero. pic.twitter.com/dUHVPyA9ly

— No me jodas que me incomodas (@nmjqmi) October 25, 2021