TwitterAsí escurre el bulto Rocío Monasterio cuando le preguntan por el 'chiringuito' de Toni Cantó

Por

No ha tardado mucho en aparecer otro ejemplo flagrante del 'usted pregunte lo que quiera que yo responderé lo que me parezca'. La pasada semana, Isabel Díaz Ayuso era preguntada por la abolición de la prostitución y respondía hablando de la destrucción de empleo. ¿Dónde vas? Manzanas traigo.

Relacionada: Preguntan a Ayuso sobre la abolición de la prostitución y acaba hablando de la destrucción de empleo

En esta ocasión ha sido la presidenta del partido ultraderechista Vox en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, la que ha escurrido el bulto descaradamente con una pregunta que no le interesaba. En un momento de la entrevista, en La Razón, hablaban de "chiringuitos". La periodista, inevitablemente le preguntaba por el puesto de Toni Cantó: "Hablando de "chiringuitos", por cierto, ¿piensa que la Oficina del Español es uno de ellos?". Su respuesta fue hablar de Irene Montero y el Ministerio de Igualdad. Un tuitero lo resumió perfectamente y su mensaje se ha hecho viral:

No es la única reacción que ha surgido ante este increíble regate:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas