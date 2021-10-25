El irónico 'tuit' de Echenique sobre la condena a Alberto Rodríguez

El portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, durante una rueda de prensa - Alejandro Martínez Vélez / EUROPA PRESS

Alberto Rodríguez ha sido condenado a un mes y medio de cárcel por una supuesta patada a un policía en 2014. La sentencia del Tribunal Supremo, criticada porque contó con la palabra de tan solo un agente —y cuya agresión, además, no quedó probada—, ha abierto un debate político sobre la imparcialidad de la Justicia.

Al ahora exdiputado de Podemos le fue retirado su escaño en el Congreso tras la presión del Supremo a la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, que le trasladó personalmente a Rodríguez la decisión, contraria al sólido informe que el cuerpo de letrados del Congreso emitió la semana pasada.

Tras estos hechos, Alberto Rodríguez decidió abandonar su militancia de Podemos y regresó a su tierra, Canarias. El exdiputado ha anunciado que llevará el caso ante el Tribunal Europeo de los Derechos Humanos, ironizando con que "si hubiera robado cinco millones, ahora estaría absuelto".

El portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, se ha pronunciado al respecto en su cuenta de Twitter, tirando de ironía para criticar a la Justicia: "Tal y como está la justicia en España ahora, me pueden imputar a mí por darle una patada a un policía", ha escrito el diputado.


El tuit del dirigente de la formación morada ha obtenido casi 8.000 'me gusta' y más de 2.500 'retuits' en poco más de 12 horas. Muchos tuiteros han aplaudido el irónico mensaje:

 

