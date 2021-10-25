La campaña en Francia que triunfa en las redes: "Cuando todo sea privado, estaremos privados de todo. Viva el servicio público"

Una campaña vista en Francia ha triunfado en las redes. "Cuando todo sea privado, estaremos privados de todo. Viva el servicio público", se lee en algunos carteles que han sido difundidos por varios tuiteros.

 

La publicación del escritor Alejandro Badillo ha sido compartida ya casi por seis mil usuarios y lleva más de 15 mil 'me gusta'. También han sido muchos los tuiteros que han celebrado el mensaje de la campaña.

El cartel ha llegado incluso a México. El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador compartió la imagen en una conferencia celebrada este lunes.

