La campaña en Francia que triunfa en las redes: "Cuando todo sea privado, estaremos privados de todo. Viva el servicio público"
Una campaña vista en Francia ha triunfado en las redes. "Cuando todo sea privado, estaremos privados de todo. Viva el servicio público", se lee en algunos carteles que han sido difundidos por varios tuiteros.
Campaña en Francia: "Cuando todo sea privado, estaremos privados de todo. Viva el servicio público". pic.twitter.com/eGgOWmMvAz
— Alejandro Badillo (@Alebadilloc) October 22, 2021
La publicación del escritor Alejandro Badillo ha sido compartida ya casi por seis mil usuarios y lleva más de 15 mil 'me gusta'. También han sido muchos los tuiteros que han celebrado el mensaje de la campaña.
La privatización no es la solución ni aquí ni en ningún lugar del mundo.
Viva el servicio público. https://t.co/W5fN0GHRrm
— María Noel (@NoelFaral) October 25, 2021
"Cuando todo sea privado, estaremos privados de todo. Viva el servicio público".
Mensaje en Paris Francia pic.twitter.com/GBRhygF9nU
— Javier Hidalgo (@Javier_Hidalgo) October 25, 2021
El cartel ha llegado incluso a México. El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador compartió la imagen en una conferencia celebrada este lunes.
"Sin presumir, sigue estando mi libro en primer lugar en ventas", AMLO. Pone tuit que le mandó Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller sobre letrero en Francia que dice: "Viva el Servicio Público". pic.twitter.com/5i8x4Fvqtb
— Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) October 25, 2021
