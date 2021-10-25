TwitterLas locas idas y venidas del PSOE con la reforma laboral, resumidas en tres minutos

Aunque parece mentira, seguimos con el historión del PSOE y la reforma laboral. Desde que en 2014 Pedro Sánchez asegurase que "lo primero" que haría su partido sería derogar la norma, los dimes y diretes de los socialistas se han sucedido, como ya hemos contado anteriormente aquí.

En ocasiones, prometiendo la derogación, en otras descafeinando la promesa y hablando en inconcreto de eliminar "los aspectos más lesivos" o volviendo a la casilla de salida. Y mientas pasan los años y la citada reforma laboral sigue ahí. Y el último giro de todos ha provocado una división en el seno de la coalición de Gobierno.

Ahora el periodista José Luis Sastre ha vuelto a resumir estas locas idas y venidas, en el programa Hoy por Hoy de la Cadena SER.

