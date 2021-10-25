TwitterLas locas idas y venidas del PSOE con la reforma laboral, resumidas en tres minutos
Aunque parece mentira, seguimos con el historión del PSOE y la reforma laboral. Desde que en 2014 Pedro Sánchez asegurase que "lo primero" que haría su partido sería derogar la norma, los dimes y diretes de los socialistas se han sucedido, como ya hemos contado anteriormente aquí.
Relacionada: ¿Dónde está la bolita?: el juego de trileros de Pedro Sánchez con la derogación de la reforma laboral
En ocasiones, prometiendo la derogación, en otras descafeinando la promesa y hablando en inconcreto de eliminar "los aspectos más lesivos" o volviendo a la casilla de salida. Y mientas pasan los años y la citada reforma laboral sigue ahí. Y el último giro de todos ha provocado una división en el seno de la coalición de Gobierno.
Ahora el periodista José Luis Sastre ha vuelto a resumir estas locas idas y venidas, en el programa Hoy por Hoy de la Cadena SER.
"Lo primero que hará el PSOE al llegar al Gobierno será derogar la reforma laboral", dijo Sánchez en 2014. pic.twitter.com/SLhIeLCGZn
— José Luis Sastre (@jl_sastre) October 25, 2021
Algunas reacciones que su vídeo ha provocado en las redes:
La fragilísima memoria del PSOE https://t.co/gyRbgymNLb
— @luperario (@luperario) October 25, 2021
No es el momento ????
— Merche (@Mercede84166217) October 25, 2021
Se le ha pasado el arroz.
— Begoña Vizcay (@BegonaVizcay) October 25, 2021
Luego dice que lo viralizamos. José Luis, que vas provocando. https://t.co/YgFo5R3ySM
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) October 25, 2021
"Lo primero que hará el PSOE al llegar al Gobierno será derogar la reforma laboral" 7 años mas tarde @sanchezcastejon sigue sin cumplir su palabra. Ahora se esconde detras de Calviño y de subterfugios como "aspectos mas lesivos" que sus paniaguados repiten sin cesar. https://t.co/mPRzkfIKgc
— Un amigo de Cambre (@UnAmigoDeCambre) October 25, 2021
