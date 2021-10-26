Baldoví, sobre Alberto Rodríguez: "Un buen diputado está en su casa mientras Espinosa de los Monteros, condenado por fraude, está en el Congreso"
El diputado Joan Baldoví ha dicho este martes que se siente "vulnerable" y "dolido" por la retirada del acta a Alberto Rodríguez. "Hoy un buen diputado está en su casa mientras otro diputado condenado por fraude de acreedores —en alusión al portavoz de Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros— estará injustamente aquí dando una rueda de prensa", ha argumentado el valenciano desde el Congreso.
El diputado de Compromís también ha lamentado que "lo que la derecha no gana en las urnas, lo está ganando en los tribunales". "Se está abriendo una caza del 'a por ellos'. Tengo la sensación de que la presidenta del Congreso y el PSOE se están plegando a las presiones de las derechas", ha añadido.
Por las redes sociales varios tuiteros han compartido y celebrado el mensaje que ha mandado Baldoví.
Los dos países, las dos medidas, los nuestros y los otros y no lo digas que eres guerracivilista y atentas contra la convivencia. https://t.co/KwWtNfO2wQ
— Miguel Sánchez-Ostiz (@Aireratu2) October 26, 2021
Recomendable escuchar https://t.co/bWhUatMGlr
— Jhesus (@JhesusLi) October 26, 2021
Baldovi, alto y claro. https://t.co/GIvWaTZGGL
— Antonio Ameijide♥️???????? (@AAmeijide) October 26, 2021
Se puede decir más alto, pero no más claro. https://t.co/2QeppPIXyM
— myguelon (@myguelonez) October 26, 2021
