TwitterEl descacharrante hilo que reduce a Pau Gasol de tamaño en su mítica foto con Dani Pedrosa
La foto es mítica: Pau Gasol con sus 2,13 metros de altura al lado de Dani Pedrosa, con sus 1,58. Dos gigantes del deporte español, pero cuya diferencia de altura resulta muy curiosa.
La foto, que fue colgada por Pedrosa en sus redes hace años, ha sido utilizada muchas veces por los tuiteros a modo de metáfora irónica. Y ahora el tuitero especialista en memes @acidoenlared la ha utilizado para marcarse un descacharrante hilo que está triunfando con una sola premisa: hacer a Pau Gasol más pequeño (en tamaño):
A más rt o likes te hago a Gasol más pequeño ???????? pic.twitter.com/Yzgr4oXYqO
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Parece que ha encogido un poco ¿no? pic.twitter.com/v1asrtbX68
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Ojo cuidao! pic.twitter.com/MV5M18MaA0
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
¿Quién es el bajito ahora Pau? pic.twitter.com/Vj7TaOV7qN
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
A Gasol le cuesta encontrar pantalones de su talla. pic.twitter.com/YtZO0S7err
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Patim, patam, patum, no trepitgeu en Patufet. pic.twitter.com/Cu04LZ8BUd
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
De 2,15 metros a menos de 7 centímetros. pic.twitter.com/uMGjuzxpG4
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Grabando la última de Antz pic.twitter.com/DLVAFQ9cnf
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Vamos a jugar, tus problemas déjalos, para disfrutar, ven a Fraggel Rock con Gasol pic.twitter.com/DTug21gZdx
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
No tiene pinta de que Pau sea alérgico a los ácaros… pic.twitter.com/I7pf4oAL8A
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Los microchips no, pero el tamaño de Gasol sí es inyectable. pic.twitter.com/W8Ki6zcwAm
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Érase una vez Gasol dentro de ti. pic.twitter.com/LRekPB3Pa8
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Hasta @CoronaVid19 se quiere hacer una foto con Pau pic.twitter.com/nbnSb6v1aK
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Gasol con las proteínas, te harán falta para recuperar tu tamaño original. pic.twitter.com/svxSYcVF26
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
ADN de campeón pic.twitter.com/420rZ7tAYG
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Pau Gasol el átomo de Santa Boi pic.twitter.com/pOTsww6BnD
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Neutron, protón y Gasolón. pic.twitter.com/DJufYvWtWz
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
Y ya no sé que hay más pequeño, así que hasta aquí. Me voy a comer que tengo que crecer como Pau.
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 24, 2021
