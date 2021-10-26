TwitterEl descacharrante hilo que reduce a Pau Gasol de tamaño en su mítica foto con Dani Pedrosa

La foto es mítica: Pau Gasol con sus 2,13 metros de altura al lado de Dani Pedrosa, con sus 1,58. Dos gigantes del deporte español, pero cuya diferencia de altura resulta muy curiosa.

La foto, que fue colgada por Pedrosa en sus redes hace años, ha sido utilizada muchas veces por los tuiteros a modo de metáfora irónica. Y ahora el tuitero especialista en memes @acidoenlared la ha utilizado para marcarse un descacharrante hilo que está triunfando con una sola premisa: hacer a Pau Gasol más pequeño (en tamaño):

