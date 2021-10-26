TwitterLa reflexión de Pablo Iglesias sobre Alberto Rodríguez y la separación de poderes (y la cara de Carmen Calvo al escucharle)
Siguen las reacciones a la condena del Tribunal Supremo al diputado de Podemos Alberto Rodríguez y la posterior decisión de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, de retirarle el escaño.
Relacionada: El vídeo de Spanish Revolution que explica todo lo que está en juego tras la condena a Alberto Rodríguez
En el programa Hora 25 de la Cadena SER, Pablo Iglesias ha dado su opinión y ha sido muy contundente cargando contra el Supremo y contra Batet. "Se ha violado la separación de poderes y se ha violado el derecho de 600.000 canarios que votaron por Alberto Rodríguez", asegura.
En el vídeo, compartido por Iglesias en su cuenta de Twitter, reflexiona en primer lugar sobre la condena a Rodríguez, y califica el juicio de "espectáculo" e "infamia absoluta". "Que el Tribunal Supremo se dedique a perseguir a diputados porque son de izquierdas no tiene nombre y pone en riesgo la separación de poderes y la democracia en España".
Sobre la separación de poderes. Mi reflexión de anoche en la SER ???????? pic.twitter.com/eopLiL12oa
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) October 26, 2021
Sobre la presidenta del Congreso, Iglesias también es contundente. Recuerda el dictamen de los juristas del Congreso y concluye que Batet "ha cometido un error jurídico" y que a su juicio "debería dimitir". Muchos tuiteros han comentado sus palabras y algunos se han fijado en la cara de Carmen Calvo al escucharle.
A Calvo se le estaba haciendo larga la noche…
— Conchi ???????? (@conchigg26) October 26, 2021
Cuánta razón tienes. La judicatura empieza a dar miedo. Vamos a tener q empezar a llamarla no sé si Poder Ejecutivo o Ejecutante.
— Spnia (@TlmonSpnia) October 26, 2021
Un poemita la cara de Calvo……….. ???????????????????????????? https://t.co/twlk1nEtR6
— FeGarBer????️???? (@lndgrk) October 26, 2021
Al pan pan y al vino vino. Como dicen en mi pueblo.
— AntonioAgustín Gómez (@AntonioagustinG) October 26, 2021
La cara de Calvo es un poema https://t.co/5ZVq6wQTO0
— Deejay iD (@DeejayID) October 26, 2021
Durante el programa, Iglesias también ha opinado sobre la crisis de la coalición de Gobierno y sobre la derogación de la reforma laboral:
???????? VÍDEO | Iglesias, sobre la crisis de la coalición: "A Yolanda le he dicho que están siendo muy duros, pero esto está ganado ya (…) Les he planteado relax y sonrisas y si el PSOE pide protagonismo, pues se les da protagonismo"https://t.co/dwXwnC2Wo4 pic.twitter.com/smCPaiaEsT
— Hora 25 (@hora25) October 25, 2021
