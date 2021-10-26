TwitterLa reflexión de Pablo Iglesias sobre Alberto Rodríguez y la separación de poderes (y la cara de Carmen Calvo al escucharle)

Siguen las reacciones a la condena del Tribunal Supremo al diputado de Podemos Alberto Rodríguez y la posterior decisión de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, de retirarle el escaño.

En el programa Hora 25 de la Cadena SER, Pablo Iglesias ha dado su opinión y ha sido muy contundente cargando contra el Supremo y contra Batet. "Se ha violado la separación de poderes y se ha violado el derecho de 600.000 canarios que votaron por Alberto Rodríguez", asegura.

En el vídeo, compartido por Iglesias en su cuenta de Twitter, reflexiona en primer lugar sobre la condena a Rodríguez, y califica el juicio de "espectáculo" e "infamia absoluta". "Que el Tribunal Supremo se dedique a perseguir a diputados porque son de izquierdas no tiene nombre y pone en riesgo la separación de poderes y la democracia en España".

Sobre la presidenta del Congreso, Iglesias también es contundente. Recuerda el dictamen de los juristas del Congreso y concluye que Batet "ha cometido un error jurídico" y que a su juicio "debería dimitir". Muchos tuiteros han comentado sus palabras y algunos se han fijado en la cara de Carmen Calvo al escucharle.

Durante el programa, Iglesias también ha opinado sobre la crisis de la coalición de Gobierno y sobre la derogación de la reforma laboral:

