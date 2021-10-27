"Dejen de criticar el asturiano y pónganse a comprender el español": el recado de Wyoming a Vox por el debate de la cooficialidad de la lengua

Por Tremending

El Principado de Asturias quiere convertir el asturiano en lengua oficial. El presidente de la región, Adrián Barbón, se ha comprometido a ello asegurando que esta lengua no será vehicular dentro del sistema educativo ni se exigirá su conocimiento a los funcionarios públicos. Sin embargo, a Vox le parece que el jefe del Ejecutivo autonómico quiere obligar a los asturianos a usar "una lengua que no es la suya".

Sobre la postura del partido de ultraderecha se ha pronunciado el Gran Wyoming, que sin salir de su asombro ha pedido a los de Abascal que "dejen de criticar el asturiano" y se pongan primero a "comprender el español". "¿Por qué dicen que los progres quieren imponer su uso?", se ha preguntado el presentador de El Intermedio recordando las intenciones del Gobierno del Principado.

Wyoming también ha hablado sobre la campaña de acoso que han iniciado los de Santiago Abascal contra el portavoz de Foro Asturias, Adrián Pumares. Con vallas publicitarias en las que aparece el diputado autonómico con la boca y la cara tachada, pretenden presionarle para que se oponga a la cooficialidad del asturiano. "¡Cómo le gustan los carteles polémicos a Vox", ha espetado. "A mí no me engañáis, tenéis un cuñado con una imprenta que os hace precio, si no, no me lo explico", ha bromeado.