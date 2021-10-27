TwitterEl despiste del ministro Escrivá, llenando de agua el hueco de un atril en lugar del vaso

Por

Un ministro, una botella de agua y un atril, son los componentes del despiste del que todo el mundo habla en las redes. El protagonista es el titular de Seguridad Social, José Luis Escribá, y es que durante un acto cogió una botella de agua de un atril y en lugar de llenar el vaso… llenó el propio hueco del atril del que había sacado la botella.

Sucedió durante una presentación en el evento de Mapfre Mapa de Talento Senior 2021 el pasado 1 de octubre, aunque había pasado desapercibido hasta ahora. Al darse cuenta de lo que había hecho, el ministro no pudo evitar empezar a reírse.

La pregunta evidente es la que viene después, claro… ¿Cómo sacaron el agua?

El momentazo del ministro se ha hecho viral:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas