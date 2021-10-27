TwitterEl despiste del ministro Escrivá, llenando de agua el hueco de un atril en lugar del vaso
Un ministro, una botella de agua y un atril, son los componentes del despiste del que todo el mundo habla en las redes. El protagonista es el titular de Seguridad Social, José Luis Escribá, y es que durante un acto cogió una botella de agua de un atril y en lugar de llenar el vaso… llenó el propio hueco del atril del que había sacado la botella.
Sucedió durante una presentación en el evento de Mapfre Mapa de Talento Senior 2021 el pasado 1 de octubre, aunque había pasado desapercibido hasta ahora. Al darse cuenta de lo que había hecho, el ministro no pudo evitar empezar a reírse.
¿Y Escrivá? ¿Por qué todo el mundo se está olvidando de José Luis Escrivá? pic.twitter.com/Yu2paTt06h
— Cris Alonso (@CrisAlonsoG) October 26, 2021
La pregunta evidente es la que viene después, claro… ¿Cómo sacaron el agua?
Vaya, ministro @joseluisescriva , nos hemos viralizado. Me pregunto cómo limpiarían después el atril.
— Cris Alonso (@CrisAlonsoG) October 26, 2021
El momentazo del ministro se ha hecho viral:
Me encanta la gente que sabe reírse consigo mismo o de sí mismo. Yo me lo pasa muy bien con mis "Llaparadas". De sobra conocidas por mis compañeros y amigos. https://t.co/zU5KGnDPSE
— María Llapart Varona (@MLlapartVarona) October 26, 2021
El punto de partida son las gafas del serca. https://t.co/hdOSSSMyrG
— Goyo Benítez (@goyobenitez) October 26, 2021
Yo habría pedido una pajita. https://t.co/Pthd9s1aT6
— Manu Piñón (@manupinon) October 26, 2021
Necesita unas clases de Tip y Coll.https://t.co/5YK6nLZFB2
— Miguel Antúnez ???? (@mantulopez) October 26, 2021
Maravilloso el sentido del humor y reírse cuando se mete la pata. Bravo.
— Hugoegido (@egido300) October 26, 2021
Si me pasa a mi, levanto el atril en vilo y bebo de ahí.
— Ángel I.Martin (@AngeloteMartin) October 26, 2021
¡Como están las cabezas!
— Zumayo (@Zumayo8) October 26, 2021
Escrivá protagonizando el famoso monólogo del vaso de agua de Tip y Coll. https://t.co/anUPXUad5B
— ???? VILLA ???? (@VillaverdeMu) October 26, 2021
