El tuit de García Egea sobre Escrivá y la botella de agua que se vuelve en su contra
El número dos del PP, Francisco García Egea, ha intentado dejar mal a José Luis Escrivá por su viral episodio con la botella de agua. El ministro cogió una botella de agua de un atril durante un acto y en lugar de llenar el vaso… llenó el propio hueco del atril del que había sacado la botella. García Egea ha compartido el vídeo de la escena por Twitter e intentado criticar a Escrivá ha dicho: "Las pensiones están en sus manos…"
Las pensiones están en sus manos… pic.twitter.com/Pi8kwlFsXa
— Teodoro García Egea (@TeoGarciaEgea) October 26, 2021
Este mensaje se ha vuelto en contra del propio García Egea porque los tuiteros lo han aprovechado para recordarle los diferentes casos de corrupción del PP y los recortes que ha llevado a cabo su partido cuando ha gobernado.
Trabajo estuvo en sus manos… pic.twitter.com/LCv8dOOWz8
— Comboy da Pejeta / ❤️ (@comboydapejeta) October 26, 2021
La economía estuvo en sus manos pic.twitter.com/AWmLBCeTms
— Biolento (@dxtnpaco) October 27, 2021
¿Decías algo, Teo? pic.twitter.com/n4msL9ly0f
— Vaca Placa (@WaspPurple) October 26, 2021
Sí, ¿verdad? pic.twitter.com/3JBWketyEb
— Lola ???????????? (@LolaPareja) October 27, 2021
Menos mal que no están en las tuyas pic.twitter.com/WrxYO91ggX
— Marina (@Marina25302477) October 26, 2021
Otros tuiteros directamente han criticado que el conservador intente ridiculizar un error humano.
Me obliga usted a defender por primera vez a un miembro de este Gobierno. Fue un despiste comprensible que Escrivá resolvió con buen humor. No hace falta hacer saña con cualquier gilipollez.
— Yago González (@Yago_Glez) October 26, 2021
