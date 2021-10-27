El tuit de García Egea sobre Escrivá y la botella de agua que se vuelve en su contra

El número dos del PP, Francisco García Egea, ha intentado dejar mal a José Luis Escrivá por su viral episodio con la botella de agua. El ministro cogió una botella de agua de un atril durante un acto y en lugar de llenar el vaso… llenó el propio hueco del atril del que había sacado la botella. García Egea ha compartido el vídeo de la escena por Twitter e intentado criticar a Escrivá ha dicho: "Las pensiones están en sus manos…"

Este mensaje se ha vuelto en contra del propio García Egea porque los tuiteros lo han aprovechado para recordarle los diferentes casos de corrupción del PP y los recortes que ha llevado a cabo su partido cuando ha gobernado.

Otros tuiteros directamente han criticado que el conservador intente ridiculizar un error humano.

