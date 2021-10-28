Ayuso dice que el Gobierno de Sánchez es el "más autoritario" desde la dictadura y los tuiteros le recuerdan el pasado del PP y de su propio Ejecutivo
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha compartido por Twitter un vídeo en el que asegura que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez es "el más autoritario de la historia". "Nos estuvieron acorralando para cerrar la Comunidad de Madrid durante el segundo estado de alarma. Desde la dictadura no hemos vivido algo igual. Están gobernado a base de decretazos y dan la espalda a la transparencia", ha asegurado Ayuso en una rueda de prensa.
Tenemos el gobierno más autoritario desde la dictadura. pic.twitter.com/0St5KMIk6F
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) October 28, 2021
La frase no ha pasado por desapercibida en Twitter y varios usuarios le han reprochado medidas que ha impulsado o apoyado el PP como el veto parental.
Por No hablar del Pin Parental y la censura que lleváis a hablar de determinados temas en colegios e institutos. Antes de hablar de autoritarismo, fíjese en ustedes y sus compañías políticas.
— Cecilio Castro /❤️???????? ???????????? (@CecilioCastro) October 28, 2021
Los autores de la Ley Mordaza, aprobación de la REFORMA laboral sin consenso, la que rescató a la banca con dinero de todos los españoles, la que se negaba a suministrar el Sovaldi a enfermos de Hepatitis C ¿habláis de autoritarismo? Mírese antes al espejo.
— Cecilio Castro /❤️???????? ???????????? (@CecilioCastro) October 28, 2021
O los casos de corrupción de los conservadores. Este mismo jueves la Audiencia Nacional condena a Bárcenas y al PP por pagar la reforma de la sede de Génova con dinero negro.
Y otros han llegado a recordarle decisiones que dependen directamente de ella y del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid.
De autoritarismo sabe usted mucho, autoritarismo que hizo que fallecieran miles de ancianos solos sin asistencia… pic.twitter.com/3kMrgY0YKd
— James Logan (@JamesLoganX2) October 28, 2021
