Ayuso dice que el Gobierno de Sánchez es el "más autoritario" desde la dictadura y los tuiteros le recuerdan el pasado del PP y de su propio Ejecutivo

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha compartido por Twitter un vídeo en el que asegura que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez es "el más autoritario de la historia". "Nos estuvieron acorralando para cerrar la Comunidad de Madrid durante el segundo estado de alarma. Desde la dictadura no hemos vivido algo igual. Están gobernado a base de decretazos y dan la espalda a la transparencia", ha asegurado Ayuso en una rueda de prensa.

La frase no ha pasado por desapercibida en Twitter y varios usuarios le han reprochado medidas que ha impulsado o apoyado el PP como el veto parental.

O los casos de corrupción de los conservadores. Este mismo jueves la Audiencia Nacional condena a Bárcenas y al PP por pagar la reforma de la sede de Génova con dinero negro.

Y otros han llegado a recordarle decisiones que dependen directamente de ella y del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid.

