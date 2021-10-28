TwitterJordi Évole hace la broma del "suena Míchel"… y Míchel se pica: "Dedícate a lo tuyo"

Situación complicada para el Barça. La derrota de este miércoles ante el Rayo ha sido la culminación tras perder el clásico y hundirse en la liga. Y la cosa acabó con la destitución del entrenador blaugrana, Ronald Koeman.

En ese escenario, Jordi Évole bromeó este miércoles en su cuenta de Twitter poniendo la clásica frase "Suena Míchel".

Hasta ahí todo normal. Pero ¿que sucedió a continuación? Pues que el propio Míchel González le respondió y por lo que se ve la chanza no le hizo mucha gracia.

Évole respondió después, mostrando sus respetos:

El momento ha sido muy comentado en las redes:

