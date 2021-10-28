Si es que en el fondo es normal que se hayan liado, si hasta aquí necesitamos una chuleta para distinguir entre unas y otras…

El caso es que la cadena de televisión estadounidense CBS se ha liado de más y ha situado el volcán de La Palma en Murcia. Como muchos tuiteros han señalado, en medio de un informativo, empezaron a hablar sobre la erupción del Cumbre Vieja y un mapa interactivo señaló la zona de la región de Murcia.

¿El motivo? Resulta que hay una pedanía en Murcia, situada en el Campo de Cartagena, que tiene el mismo nombre que la isla.

Little mistake is all, they're only 1,824km off course https://t.co/fAI3e5YOI8

— John Dominguez (@centurion2411) October 26, 2021