twitter"Ronald Koeman ha sido destituido a la velocidad del Rayo": el entrenador del Barça se va entre memes
Con nocturnidad, y sospechamos que con cierta alevosía, el Barcelona destituyó esta pasada medianoche a su entrenador Ronald Koeman tras perder por 1-0 ante el Rayo Vallecano. Se veía venir. Los malos resultados que estaba cosechando el equipo presagiaban este desenlace. Ahora podrá dedicarse a jugar al golf "cinco días por semana", como dijo el otro día en rueda de prensa.
Unos se van que otros vendrán. Parece que el próximo entrenador del Barcelona será Xavi Hernández, aunque todavía no está confirmado. En cualquier caso, todos los medios especializados lo dan por hecho.
En definitiva, Koeman ya es historia. El entrenador holandés ya se ha despedido de los jugadores y se marcha entre memes y mucho cachondeo en las redes sociales. Decía Valdano que el fútbol es lo más importante entre las cosas menos importantes y va a ser verdad, a tenor de las incontables reacciones en Twitter al despido de Koeman. Aquí va una amplia selección de ellas. Prepárense para reír.
Supongo que alguien ya habrá escrito que Ronald Koeman ha caído finalmente fulminado por un rayo.#MeArriesgo
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) October 28, 2021
ÚLTIMA HORA: Ronald Koeman ha sido destituido a la velocidad del Rayo.
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) October 27, 2021
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) October 28, 2021
Si mañana no aparece en alguno de nuestros flamantes diarios deportivos el titular: "Koeman fulminado por un Rayo" será una gran decepción.
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) October 27, 2021
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) October 28, 2021
Para Koeman ya es viernes.
— Yeyo de Bote ???????????? (@yeyodebote) October 28, 2021
Koeman, yo te lo perdono todo. pic.twitter.com/tLoYr1dSPE
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 28, 2021
Koeman cuando llegó ????
Koeman cuando se va ???????????? pic.twitter.com/a10W2efMRR
— Emilio Sansolini (@EmilioSansolini) October 27, 2021
Koeman entrando al vestuario. pic.twitter.com/w8DPXywCkO
— KAIXO (@KaixoSAMO) October 27, 2021
