Con nocturnidad, y sospechamos que con cierta alevosía, el Barcelona destituyó esta pasada medianoche a su entrenador Ronald Koeman tras perder por 1-0 ante el Rayo Vallecano. Se veía venir. Los malos resultados que estaba cosechando el equipo presagiaban este desenlace. Ahora podrá dedicarse a jugar al golf "cinco días por semana", como dijo el otro día en rueda de prensa.

Unos se van que otros vendrán. Parece que el próximo entrenador del Barcelona será Xavi Hernández, aunque todavía no está confirmado. En cualquier caso, todos los medios especializados lo dan por hecho.

En definitiva, Koeman ya es historia. El entrenador holandés ya se ha despedido de los jugadores y se marcha entre memes y mucho cachondeo en las redes sociales. Decía Valdano que el fútbol es lo más importante entre las cosas menos importantes y va a ser verdad, a tenor de las incontables reacciones en Twitter al despido de Koeman. Aquí va una amplia selección de ellas. Prepárense para reír.

