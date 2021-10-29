TwiiterAlberto Garzón saca los colores a Ayuso sobre la alimentación de los menores: "Su solución fue atiborrar a pizza a niños y a niñas"

Ya saben que el PP se ha puesto de uñas con el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, tras el anuncio de que va a regular de publicidad dirigida los menores de 16 años de dulces, galletas, zumos, chuches, bollería industrial y demás alimentos insanos que nuestros adolescentes comen con demasiada frecuencia. Una medida que en otros países ya ha demostrado ser eficaz en la lucha contra la obesidad infantil, que en España afecta a uno de cada tres niños.

Pero eso a la derecha parece darle igual, quizás porque la medida la quiere sacar adelante el Gobierno de coalición, "socialcomunista" para ellos. Y si hay alguien en la derecha que no desaprovecha ni una sola ocasión para atizar al Gobierno es la ínclita Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. Vean el demagógico tuit que publicó tras conocer la medida de Garzón contra los alimentos insanos.

El tuit de Ayuso se califica solo. O se descalifica, más bien. En cualquier caso, Garzón he respondido con contundencia a los ataques de Ayuso y la verdad es que le ha sacado los colores. Vean la respuesta que dio en el programa La Hora de TVE 1.

Nosotros tampoco tenemos palabras. Efectivamente, lo de las pizzas de Ayuso fue bastante algo nunca visto antes.

