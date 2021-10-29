Ayuso pulveriza el récord de "demagogia pura" con su respuesta a Garzón: "Drogas sí, dulces no"
Las derechas han vuelto a salir en tropa a criticar una medida del Ministerio de Consumo. Alberto Garzón anunció este jueves que regulará la publicidad dirigida a los menores de dulces, galletas, helados y bebidas calóricas. Ha sido una medida celebrada por muchos y que funciona ya en países como Reino Unido, Portugal o Noruega. Pero, como ya ocurrió con #LaGuerraDelChuletón, las derechas se han posicionado en contra y han dejado varios comentarios para el recuerdo por Twitter.
Uno de los mensajes más polémicos ha sido el de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Solo ha utilizado cuatro palabras: "Drogas, sí; dulces, no".
Drogas, sí; dulces, no. pic.twitter.com/BP9uWHGUML
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) October 28, 2021
Su comentario ha revolucionado Twitter.
Esta mujer tiene incontinencia verbal. Los dulces son malos porque tienen Azucar, y si no se controla puede llevar a la obesidad, que se ha demostrado es una enfermedad.
— rosa villacastin (@RosaVillacastin) October 29, 2021
Os juro que pensé que era una cuenta Fake. La política Fake, la política del chotis Trumpista https://t.co/EZLoBDyNQn
— Anita Botwin ???? (@AnitaBotwin) October 29, 2021
— Edgar Lledó (@edgar_lledo) October 28, 2021
Ayusooo, que prohíbe la publicidad, no el consumo o la venta. Eres demagogia pura.
— Ataúlfo_rocks (@AtaulfoRocks) October 28, 2021
Muchos usuarios también le han recordado su campaña electoral basada en fomentar las terrazas y el consumo de alcohol.
¿ Qué drogas, el alcohol y el tabaco? Las cañitas?
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 28, 2021
— Authentic Facha Hours (@facha_hours) October 28, 2021
Los productos alimenticios ricos en azúcares y grasas son considerados nocivos para la salud por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y la publicidad está relacionada con los altos índices de obesidad en los niños. Por esto muchos tuiteros han criticado que Ayuso no esté de acuerdo con la medida aunque un tuitero también ha recordado que la dirigente del PP dio "pizzas y coca-coca cola a los niños como menú habitual" durante el confinamiento domiciliario por la covid-19. "No esperamos que lo entienda".
Le daba pizzas y coca-cola a los niños como menú habitual; no esperamos que lo entienda.
— Ángel Gabilondoᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@gabilondo_angel) October 28, 2021
