"Madrid nunca deja de sorprenderme. Visto a las 7.40", ha comentado una tuitera cuando ha compartido una fotografía en la que se ve a un hombre con una máscara de un ser terrorífico. "El mejor momento ha sido cuando un hombre le ha dicho que qué cara más mala tiene", ha relatado.

La fotografía ha llegado hasta la compañera de trabajo del hombre disfrazado.

Este es mi compañero de trabajo, me meo ????

Varios tuiteros se han animado a compartir otras anécdotas graciosas o sorprendentes que se han encontrado en metros de otras ciudades.

Evidentemente no te has subido al metro de New York un día como hoy. pic.twitter.com/2UoYcmUV2u

— Francisco del Brío (@pacobrio) October 29, 2021