Una foto comiendo azúcar como si no hubiera un mañana: la aportación desde el PP al debate de la alimentación de los niños

Vuelta la burra al trigo. Al igual que ya pasó con lo de la carne, el anuncio del ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, sobre la publicidad de dulces dirigida a los menores se ha convertido en un muestrario de lo peor de la política en nuestro país. Medias verdades, mensajes simplistas y otra vez el mantra de la "libertad". Un nuevo ejemplo de que a la derecha actual de nuestro país le resulta imposible tener un debate serio sobre nada que proponga el Gobierno aunque vaya a redundar en beneficio de los niños, también de los suyos.

Si hace unos meses vimos hashtags de #YoComoCarne y a Zoido fotografiar un plato de fritanga y un filete empanado, ahora el PP ha entrado al debate con mensajes como el de Ayuso hablando de drogas y dulces o como el del responsable de Comunicación Online del PP, Ismael Sirio López. Atentos:

Efectivamente, esa es la aportación de un responsable de Comunicación del PP al debate sobre un problema que afecta a los niños: hacerse una foto comiendo dulces como si no hubiera un mañana. Además jugando con finura a reforzar a los que se creen que Garzón va a "prohibir" los Donuts.

Además, es evidente que saben el problema del que se habla pero lo importante es hacer oposición con lo que sea:

