Vuelta la burra al trigo. Al igual que ya pasó con lo de la carne, el anuncio del ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, sobre la publicidad de dulces dirigida a los menores se ha convertido en un muestrario de lo peor de la política en nuestro país. Medias verdades, mensajes simplistas y otra vez el mantra de la "libertad". Un nuevo ejemplo de que a la derecha actual de nuestro país le resulta imposible tener un debate serio sobre nada que proponga el Gobierno aunque vaya a redundar en beneficio de los niños, también de los suyos.
Si hace unos meses vimos hashtags de #YoComoCarne y a Zoido fotografiar un plato de fritanga y un filete empanado, ahora el PP ha entrado al debate con mensajes como el de Ayuso hablando de drogas y dulces o como el del responsable de Comunicación Online del PP, Ismael Sirio López. Atentos:
Que dice Alberto Garzón que va a prohibir nosequé pic.twitter.com/0DiW2IrOpj
— Ismael Sirio López Martín ???????? (@ismaelquesada) October 28, 2021
En vez de prohibir los anuncios, yo les pondría esta foto a los chavales https://t.co/NEu5Buudsx
— The_Gabrich (@The_Gabrich) October 28, 2021
Efectivamente, esa es la aportación de un responsable de Comunicación del PP al debate sobre un problema que afecta a los niños: hacerse una foto comiendo dulces como si no hubiera un mañana. Además jugando con finura a reforzar a los que se creen que Garzón va a "prohibir" los Donuts.
Imagínate ser responsable de comunicación del PP y que la única forma que se te ocurra para desviar la atención de la nueva condena por corrupción al PP sea esto: pic.twitter.com/diWnIqML2A
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) October 28, 2021
Además, es evidente que saben el problema del que se habla pero lo importante es hacer oposición con lo que sea:
La cantidad de #demagogia que tiene esta foto te sorprenderá. pic.twitter.com/BPdkKEHXGy
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 28, 2021
El idealismo es lo que tiene, vale una cosa y la contraria a la vez ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/5xIKu8YYPC
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) October 28, 2021
El tuit ha dejado multitud de reacciones en las redes:
Le faltan el chuletón, la copa de coñac y un puro.
— Luis Martínez ???? (@luis_sisepuede) October 28, 2021
La coherencia y el sentido común dan igual, lo importante es llevar la contraria. pic.twitter.com/Lpt0GDUWYJ
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) October 28, 2021
Ismael, ni tienes pinta de anuncio, ni tienes pinta de niño. https://t.co/t2PSgq9oBY
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) October 28, 2021
España se merece una oposición mejor. https://t.co/04lfgJtMcm
— Jose Яojo (@jrrojop) October 28, 2021
Se pretende prohibir la publicidad dirigida a menores de edad, pero de edad biológica, no mental.
Un saludo. https://t.co/xRCqrfRW41
— CapAp ???????? (@CapitanApio) October 28, 2021
Que dice Alberto Garzón que va a prohibir nosequé pic.twitter.com/CGsvzdW1hq
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) October 28, 2021
La guinda del patetismo está en que no se ha atrevido realmente a comerse nada de eso, sólo se mete la tableta en la boca evitando estratégicamente todo contacto. Como cuando Krusty anuncia sus hamburguesas y escupe el bocado en cuanto la cámara deja de grabar. https://t.co/cZR86MInEj
— Paolo Fava (@paolo_fabio) October 29, 2021
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) October 28, 2021
Estoy seguro que Garzón también prohíbe la corrupción.. pic.twitter.com/pD5qWm8Gi6
— LobatoCornito????????????®™ (@LCornito) October 28, 2021
– ¿Estas depre, Ismael?
– Chi.
– ¿Por qué?
– Nosh han vuelto a condenar por 2ª vesh por corrupchión pic.twitter.com/MjvtIyoyGp
— AsilVestraOಠ (@Asil_Vestra0) October 29, 2021
¿Eso también lo habéis pagado con dinero negro?
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) October 28, 2021
el pp, el día que Garzón prohiba saltar por un barranco pic.twitter.com/jjL0mKOhO1
— Ness (@nesscamper) October 28, 2021
Ismael apaga la tele cada vez que ve el anuncio de Danacol
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) October 28, 2021
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) October 28, 2021
Ohhh!! Garzón llega tarde, verdad, Ismael?… pic.twitter.com/fpGlQX7EqJ
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) October 28, 2021
