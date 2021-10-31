LuzMadridFestival de la luz en Madrid frente a la Cañada Real sin electricidad desde hace más de un año: el tuit que arrasa y retrata al Ayuntamiento

Varios residentes del asentamiento de la Cañada Real. Guillermo Martínez.

La ciudad de Madrid está iluminando desde este viernes numerosos edificios y monumentos como parte del festival LuzMadrid. Por primera vez, habitantes de la capital y turistas están pudiendo disfrutar de más 20 intervenciones artísticas a lo largo del fin de semana. La delegada de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte, Andrea Levy, ha calificado de "tremendamente positiva" esta experiencia, que considera que sitúa a la capital "a la vanguardia de los acontecimientos culturales".

El fotógrafo Olmo Calvo, al ver tal explosión de luz y color, ha recordado que aún hay parte de la Cañada Real que continúa viviendo sin suministro eléctrico desde hace más de un año.

Las reacciones a esta terrible comparación no se han hecho esperar: "Estas imágenes ofenden a todos los madrileños decentes. No así a sus dirigentes, que permiten semejante atropello".

Y ya hay quien lo tilda -muy acertadamente- de "cruedad institucionalizada y tolerada".

