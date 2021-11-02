La actriz Hiba Abouk se queja del racismo en una entrevista: "Me preguntáis por el burka porque tengo nombre árabe"

La actriz Hiba Abouk durante la premiere del corto 'Manos libres' en el Festival de San Sebastián, a 24 de septiembre de 2021, en San Sebastián (España). Raúl Terrel / Europa Press

Por Tremending

La insistencia, en ocasiones, delata al periodista (y, por ende, al periodismo). Le ocurrió a la actriz de ascendencia libia y tunecina Hiba Abouk en una reciente entrevista con El Mundo. En ella, Abouk ha de responder a preguntas relacionadas con la idoneidad o no de llevar burka, lo que colmó la paciencia de la intérprete: "Cada uno tiene sus problemas, yo no me voy a meter donde no me llaman. ¿Qué coño tengo yo que ver? ¿Por qué me tienen que preguntar a mí por el burka? ¿Porque me llamo Hiba Abouk?".

Abouk no ha dudado en tildar el interés de su interlocutor por arrancarle una opinión sobre el burka de "racista". Y así ha explicado el motivo: "Volvemos a lo mismo. A Clara Lago no le hacéis estas preguntas, me las tenéis que hacer a mí. ¿Por qué? Soy igual de española que Clara Lago. Ya está bien. Siempre con lo mismo (…) Es racismo porque a otra actriz española no le harías esta pregunta, seguramente. Me la tenéis que hacer a mí porque tengo un nombre de origen árabe".

Twitter se ha hecho eco de la contundente respuesta de Abouk a su interlocutor. Una respuesta que ha suscitado cierta polémica y un debate un tanto airado:

Es que eres tan racista que no te das cuenta. @HibaAbouk te lo deja muy, muy claro. Es como a las mujeres profesionales que les preguntan por la conciliación y a los hombres, no. Eso es machismo. Y 2+2 son 4.

Una formación en antirracismo es lo que necesitas. — Ateneu del Raval ✊???????????? (@AteneudelRaval) November 1, 2021

Me pongo en la piel de Hiba Abouk y creo que yo me hubiera levantado de esa entrevista. La autora no la está entrevistando, está utilizando a la actriz para hacer política — Pirata Sabio ???? (@pirata_sabio) November 1, 2021

Lo siento Lorena, pero es un recurso fácil y cansino el preguntarle por esos temas cuando lo que quiere es promocionar su trabajo. Yo también me habría cabreado @HibaAbouk Si no es una actitud racista al menos es tendenciosa. — Vitruvio (@tambienaki) November 1, 2021

Acabo de leer una lamentable entrevista de @anabarrio a @HibaAbouk (no voy a poner el enlace por no darle más publicidad). Es muy triste cómo se genera mierda para ganar clicks y encima la (¿)periodista(?) se ofende. — Mancho Pánchez (@ManchoPanchez) November 1, 2021