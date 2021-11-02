La tierna cortesía de la abuela Angelita con Google que ha cautivado a medio Twitter
La búsqueda de Angelita tal y como la ha compartido su nieto @javiergallurt
En la vida conviene ser educado. No debemos escatimar un por favor ni un gracias. Así lo cree Angelita, la abuela de Javier, un tuitero que ha tenido a bien compartir un acto de cortesía sin par que se ha hecho viral. Un por favor antológico que en este caso no iba destinado a ninguna persona en particular, sino al buscador de buscadores, al insigne Google.
Mi abuela le pide las cosas "por favor" a Google ???? pic.twitter.com/eewVulsWks
— Javier Gallurt (@javiergallurt) November 1, 2021
La considerada petición de Angelita y el tuit-testimonio de su nieto han tocado la fibra de miles de tuiteros. Una demanda, la de Angelita, que no buscaba otra cosa que información sobre la misa de este sábado y que ha devenido en viral. "La misa de hoy sábado por favor", esgrimía Angelita. Un requerimiento modesto a un algoritmo sin rostro que, en cuestión de horas, ha generado todo tipo de reacciones:
Son una generación infinitamente mejor que la nuestra en todos los aspectos
— Incorregible ن (@Incorregible_) November 1, 2021
Jeje, si. Mi vecina también. Voy a tomar el ascensor y escucho la voz d una d mis vecinas, diciéndole a "Hey Google" (le enseñe a usarlo). Por favor, la receta de lazaña, lo repetía y repetía, y como el ascensor no llegaba, me acerque a su puerta y dije. Migue es una máquina
— Venus (@ayhope) November 1, 2021
Así es mi mamá le pide a Alexa todo con por favor y cuando yo le hablo me regaña por como le hablo, Alexa es una nieta más ????
— Marlon Carvallo (@coachinfinanzas) November 1, 2021
Si señor, como la mía, que cuando saltaba el contestador le saludaba y le pedía por favor que dijera a su hijo que le llame cuando vuelva. ♥️♥️♥️
— Deojeda (@Deojeda5) November 1, 2021
Ríete, pero yo hago lo mismo con alexa y a veces le doy las gracias cuando ha respondido. El día que las máquinas se rebelen, mi Alexa estará de mi parte.
— Efervescencio (Oficial) (@efervescencio) November 2, 2021
Mi hijo de 5 también le pide por favor y termine el pedido con un "te quiero mucho Google"
— MaruR (@MaruchaRie) November 1, 2021
