La tierna cortesía de la abuela Angelita con Google que ha cautivado a medio Twitter

La búsqueda de Angelita tal y como la ha compartido su nieto @javiergallurt

En la vida conviene ser educado. No debemos escatimar un por favor ni un gracias. Así lo cree Angelita, la abuela de Javier, un tuitero que ha tenido a bien compartir un acto de cortesía sin par que se ha hecho viral. Un por favor antológico que en este caso no iba destinado a ninguna persona en particular, sino al buscador de buscadores, al insigne Google.

La considerada petición de Angelita y el tuit-testimonio de su nieto han tocado la fibra de miles de tuiteros. Una demanda, la de Angelita, que no buscaba otra cosa que información sobre la misa de este sábado y que ha devenido en viral. "La misa de hoy sábado por favor", esgrimía Angelita. Un requerimiento modesto a un algoritmo sin rostro que, en cuestión de horas, ha generado todo tipo de reacciones:

