La tierna cortesía de la abuela Angelita con Google que ha cautivado a medio Twitter

La búsqueda de Angelita tal y como la ha compartido su nieto @javiergallurt

Por Tremending

En la vida conviene ser educado. No debemos escatimar un por favor ni un gracias. Así lo cree Angelita, la abuela de Javier, un tuitero que ha tenido a bien compartir un acto de cortesía sin par que se ha hecho viral. Un por favor antológico que en este caso no iba destinado a ninguna persona en particular, sino al buscador de buscadores, al insigne Google.

Mi abuela le pide las cosas "por favor" a Google ???? pic.twitter.com/eewVulsWks — Javier Gallurt (@javiergallurt) November 1, 2021

La considerada petición de Angelita y el tuit-testimonio de su nieto han tocado la fibra de miles de tuiteros. Una demanda, la de Angelita, que no buscaba otra cosa que información sobre la misa de este sábado y que ha devenido en viral. "La misa de hoy sábado por favor", esgrimía Angelita. Un requerimiento modesto a un algoritmo sin rostro que, en cuestión de horas, ha generado todo tipo de reacciones:

Son una generación infinitamente mejor que la nuestra en todos los aspectos — Incorregible ن (@Incorregible_) November 1, 2021

Jeje, si. Mi vecina también. Voy a tomar el ascensor y escucho la voz d una d mis vecinas, diciéndole a "Hey Google" (le enseñe a usarlo). Por favor, la receta de lazaña, lo repetía y repetía, y como el ascensor no llegaba, me acerque a su puerta y dije. Migue es una máquina — Venus (@ayhope) November 1, 2021

Así es mi mamá le pide a Alexa todo con por favor y cuando yo le hablo me regaña por como le hablo, Alexa es una nieta más ???? — Marlon Carvallo (@coachinfinanzas) November 1, 2021

Si señor, como la mía, que cuando saltaba el contestador le saludaba y le pedía por favor que dijera a su hijo que le llame cuando vuelva. ♥️♥️♥️ — Deojeda (@Deojeda5) November 1, 2021

Ríete, pero yo hago lo mismo con alexa y a veces le doy las gracias cuando ha respondido. El día que las máquinas se rebelen, mi Alexa estará de mi parte. — Efervescencio (Oficial) (@efervescencio) November 2, 2021

Mi hijo de 5 también le pide por favor y termine el pedido con un "te quiero mucho Google" — MaruR (@MaruchaRie) November 1, 2021