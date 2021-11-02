"Qué mal gusto", "qué feo", "qué asco": lluvia de críticas al comentario machista de Miki Nadal en 'Masterchef'

Miki Nadal durante el programa de Masterchef.

La nueva temporada de Masterchef Celibrity sigue su curso natural: batallas de cocina, expulsiones y polémicas. En este caso, el protagonista de la controversia ha sido el cómico Miki Nadal que durante una de las pruebas profirió un comentario machista muy criticado en redes sociales.

Los concursantes se enfrentaban a una prueba  en la que debían robar a sus compañeros ingredientes para cocinar. Entonces Samantha, la jueza del programa, aseguró que "en MasterChef, los polvos se comparten", refiriéndose a la lecitina, un ingrediente que se usa para hacer diferentes alimentos como la mantequilla. Pero Miki no dudó en usar el doble sentido de la palabra y decir: "¡Ah, claro! ¡Se comparten ahora que no está Vanesa Romero!".

Este comentario sexista ha hecho que las redes ardan en contra del cómico:

