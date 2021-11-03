TwitterEl despiporre de conversación entre un tuitero y un 'bot' que emocionó a Pérez-Reverte

Por

"Aquí, ligando". Con este escueto mensaje, el tuitero Juanín Peligro
(@juaninpeligro) ha colgado una serie de capturas con una conversación que ha encandilado a medio Twitter.

En las imágenes se ve cómo el autor tiene una conversación privada con una cuenta de Twitter que tiene toda la pinta de ser un perfil falso. Un bot para tratar de atraer a incautos con el posible fin de timarles de algún modo. En lugar de pasar, el tuitero decidió seguir la corriente a los mensajes que recibía y respondió creando un relato para tirarse por los suelos.

Relacionada: El intento de estafa narrado en directo por un tuitero que acabó con un troleo al timador

Cuando el 'bot' le pregunta por su profesión o si está casado, él responde que trabaja "en un Burger King limpiando la vajilla" y que lleva "20 años casado con un electricista Finlandés que se llama Carlos, no me preguntes por qué". Pero lo mejor es ver la conversación completa:

El tuit de Juanín Peligro tiene decenas de miles de reacciones elogiando su ingenio. Incluso Burger King, a quien menciona en su conversación, ha respondido con su cuenta oficial en España. El escritor Arturo Pérez-Reverte, por su parte, ha considerado que "esta conversación es insuperable" y ha lanzado todo un piropo a su autor: "Cuando yo sea escritor de verdad quiero ser como usted".

Más de Tremending