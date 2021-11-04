Los despreciables mensajes machistas a una periodista deportiva tras alabar a un jugador del Barça

El joven Nico escoltado por dos jugadores del Dinamo de Kiev.- EFE

Vale que el fútbol desata nuestro yo más primitivo, vale que sentir los colores nos hace vulnerables y poco reflexivos, pero hay líneas que nunca se deberían sobrepasar. La periodista María Trikas, del diario Sport, sufrió este martes varios mensajes machistas al término del encuentro entre el Fútbol Club Barcelona ante el Dinamo de Kiev. La comunicadora resaltó el juego de Nico González, joven canterano que viene despuntando y al que Trikas definió como "presente y futuro" del Barça.

Hasta aquí lo puramente periodístico. El resto de esta historia pertenece a otro ámbito, un espacio cerrado en el que apenas entra el aire y huele a podrido. Hablamos del machismo, de los mensajes machistas que hubo de afrontar Trikas por el simple hecho de valorar positivamente el juego de un futbolista. "¿Y futuro esposo?", profirió un espontáneo. "Nico es gallego, millonario, famoso y guapo. Anda que no se la va a querer trincar", remató otro.

Lo dicho, el fútbol desplegando su lado menos amable. Machismo en estado puro.

