"No es sexo, no es gratis": la campaña que le quita la máscara a los magnates del porno

Fotograma de la campaña 'No es sexo, no es gratis', escrita y dirigida por Yolanda Domínguez.

Por Tremending

Las campañas de concienciación sobre el consumo de pornografía no acostumbran a ir al origen del problema. La industria y las plataformas que alojan los vídeos no suelen ser el objetivo cuando se trata de sensibilizar a los más jóvenes. Se van de rositas cuando su responsabilidad está fuera de toda duda. Una nueva campaña, escrita y dirigida por Yolanda Domínguez, ha querido pone cara, por fin, a un magnate del porno, a un hombre que se lucra con la adicción de millones de jóvenes y al que nada le importa perjudicarles. La falta de empatía (y de escrúpulos) le lleva a pensar que no tiene ninguna responsabilidad porque es "solo un negocio".

Pero no es "sólo un negocio", el porno condiciona nuestras relaciones sexoafectivas, las atraviesa con su notable influencia, está detrás de la falta de empatía en la cama, en la ausencia de diálogo y en prácticas violentas. Aunque los contenidos parezcan inofensivos las secuelas físicas, psicológicas y sociales del porno son numerosas. El porno normaliza la violencia hacia las mujeres y contribuye a la cultura machista. Promovido por el Área de Igualdad de la Diputación Provincial de Cádiz, este vídeo utiliza una técnica de grabación común en la pornografía POV (point of view) para recrear visualmente este cambio de perspectiva. Recuerden, "no es sexo, no es gratis".