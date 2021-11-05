El polémico chaleco humanitario de la reina Letizia en Paraguay, asunto de Estado: "Merecíamos uno de sus vestiditos"
La reina Letizia y el chaleco de marras, motivo de la discordia. EFE/ Ballesteros
La indumentaria, el modo en que uno se viste y muestra ante el mundo, puede ser motivo de ofensa. Lo sabe bien la reina Letizia y su cohorte, habituados a parabienes y lisonjas allá donde van, pero no en Paraguay. El estilismo que lució la soberana durante su reciente visita al país latinoamericano ha generado airadas reacciones. La reina, que acostumbra a ir de punta en blanco, optó en esta ocasión por un look menos suntuoso, en concreto por un modesto chaleco de cooperante. La falta de pompa en sus ropajes ha generado cierta discordia en el país.
La Reina Letizia, de España, acaba de llegar al país y fue recibida en el Espigón Presidencial por el Presidente Mario Abdo, la Primera Dama, Silvana López Moreira, y el Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores,
Euclides Acevedo.
???? Jorge Jara pic.twitter.com/BCVvksFjZL
— Diario Crónica (@Cronica_Py) November 3, 2021
"¿Dónde está la corona? Nos sentimos estafados", vino a decir una reportera del canal ABC. "Merecíamos uno de los vestiditos que usted tiene en su closet, no el chaleco que usaban su guardia y su secretaria", agregó la diputada Celeste Amarilla, tildándola incluso de "periodista devenida en reina". Una polémica que el Canciller Nacional, Euclides Acevedo, ha querido atajar quitándole hierro al asunto y justificando el chaleco rojo porque, según él, para la reina "más que la bijouterie lo que importa es el trabajo serio".
La diputada @CelesteDiputada lamentó la falta de respeto de la Reina Letizia por la vestimenta que usó al llegar al Paraguay. pic.twitter.com/P6eOrp1rmY
— Luis Acosta (@lacostasoy) November 3, 2021
Sea como fuere, lo cierto es que hay debate. ¿Iría la reina vestida del mismo modo a un país europeo?, ¿pasearía por entre los jardines de la Casa Blanca con semejante indumentaria? Es muy probable que no, incluso en países con un índice de desigualdad muy similar al de Paraguay.
