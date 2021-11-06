Presupuestos Generales del EstadoEl aplaudido discurso de Rufián en el Congreso sobre la unión de la izquierda para que la ultraderecha no "gobierne el mundo"

Gabriel Rufián interviene durante la segunda jornada de debates de las enmiendas al proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales para 2022 en el Congreso. - Mariscal/EFE

El portavoz de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya en el Congreso de los Diputados lanzó este pasado jueves un órdago a los partidos progresistas: "O las izquierdas, todas las izquierdas, luchamos contra esta terrible desigualdad, o la ultraderecha gobernará el mundo". Lo hizo desde la tribuna en la segunda jornada de debates de las siete enmiendas a la totalidad del proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022. "¿Y cuál es la mejor manera de luchar en contra de la desigualdad? Redistribuir. Y una ayuda directa, un cheque, un bono, ni es justo ni redistribuye". Así de claro interpeló Gabriel Rufián al Ejecutivo de Sánchez.

Ante esta intervención, los de Vox añadieron en Twitter: "Que dice el profeta Rufián que vamos a gobernar el mundo. Que así sea".

Pero, como recuerdan algunos tuiteros, el de ERC no mencionó a su partido expresamente. Se han retratado ellos solos y, además, "ya han salido del armario".

