Presupuestos Generales del EstadoEl aplaudido discurso de Rufián en el Congreso sobre la unión de la izquierda para que la ultraderecha no "gobierne el mundo"
Gabriel Rufián interviene durante la segunda jornada de debates de las enmiendas al proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales para 2022 en el Congreso. - Mariscal/EFE
El portavoz de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya en el Congreso de los Diputados lanzó este pasado jueves un órdago a los partidos progresistas: "O las izquierdas, todas las izquierdas, luchamos contra esta terrible desigualdad, o la ultraderecha gobernará el mundo". Lo hizo desde la tribuna en la segunda jornada de debates de las siete enmiendas a la totalidad del proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022. "¿Y cuál es la mejor manera de luchar en contra de la desigualdad? Redistribuir. Y una ayuda directa, un cheque, un bono, ni es justo ni redistribuye". Así de claro interpeló Gabriel Rufián al Ejecutivo de Sánchez.
Lo contrario de la pobreza no es la riqueza, es la justicia. pic.twitter.com/xLu857Cq19
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) November 4, 2021
Ante esta intervención, los de Vox añadieron en Twitter: "Que dice el profeta Rufián que vamos a gobernar el mundo. Que así sea".
Que dice el profeta Rufián que vamos "a gobernar el mundo".
Que así sea ???????? pic.twitter.com/enlD5pXdTo
— VOX ???????? (@vox_es) November 4, 2021
Pero, como recuerdan algunos tuiteros, el de ERC no mencionó a su partido expresamente. Se han retratado ellos solos y, además, "ya han salido del armario".
Cuando Rufián dice "la ultraderecha" y VOX se siente identificado.
Al menos ya han salido del armario???? https://t.co/VATU3G2MOJ
— Silvia (@SylviiaLopez) November 4, 2021
Ya no se esconden. VOX admite que es un grupo de ultraderecha. Gabriel Rufián ha estado fantastico… https://t.co/zljNxiUQ26
— Антонио (@AACC_1) November 4, 2021
Ya no hay duda, se han identificado. Rufian no les ha mencionado. Pero esta es su respuesta. Hasta ahora se ofendan, ahora se declaran ultraderecha. Vaya peligro
— Àngeles (@fuvevavua) November 5, 2021
