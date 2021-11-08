Otegi se ríe de Bertín Osborne después de que le utilice como ejemplo para defender a Juan Carlos I
Cantante, presentador y polemista especializado. Bertín Osborne, entrevistado en el programa de Nuria Roca de La Sexta, habló largo y tendido en el espacio televisivo de su vida privada y abrió su tupido abanico de opiniones para desplegar toda su artillería.
Pablo Iglesias, el PSOE, sus posibles amoríos… y también Arnaldo Otegi. Pese a que al principio siquiera recuerda el nombre completo del coordinador de EH Bildu, con ayuda termina por citarlo y comparar su situación con la del rey emérito Juan Carlos I.
"Ese se pasea por aquí, la gente le hace la ola. Mister Otegi, siéntese aquí, póngase cómodo, le acerco una cervecita, un pintxo… y Juan Carlos allí, ¿con los burkas?". Bertín ve con muy malos ojos que el monarca esté fuera de España tras todos sus escándalos y acusaciones de evasión de impuestos y capitales.
Pero la sorpresa fue que Otegi quiso responder en redes sociales a Osborne con un tuit bastante breve pero que se ha hecho viral en cuestión de minutos.
Pues ya ves, Bertín, nosotros el 20-N con los antifascistas en Bilbo. ¿Y el Borbón, qué? ¿Con los burcas?#A20NBilbora pic.twitter.com/4uFyiS4dOx
— Arnaldo Otegi ???? (@ArnaldoOtegi) November 7, 2021
Esto ha generado muchos comentarios y han puesto en el foco las palabras de Bertín Osborne, que no han gustado demasiado a muchos tuiteros.
Yo también pienso que el emérito debería estar aquí. Pero para pasar por un tribunal,y que devuelva todo lo que ha robado. Pero eso no pasará, ya que nuestra constitución democrática dice que él puede hacer lo que le salga de los ???????? que no se le puede echar mano.
— dani perez (@danielprz80) November 7, 2021
¡ Enga, otra ! pic.twitter.com/pzUJHyY1bC
— Esteve Boix (@EsteveBoix) November 7, 2021
Un día más, en tu canal de izquierda………el amigo Bertín Osborne y su discurso…..no os preocupéis, la semana que viene para compensar llamarán a José Bono…..
— zurdo (@SergioG90389203) November 7, 2021
