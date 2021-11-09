Por Tremending

La defensa del rey emérito por parte de Bertín Osborne ha traído cola. El cantante criticó el exilio de Juan Carlos en Emiratos Árabes y llegó a compararlo con el líder abertzale Arnaldo Otegi.

"Ese se pasea por aquí, la gente le hace la ola. Míster Otegi, siéntese aquí, póngase cómodo, le acerco una cervecita, un pintxo… y Juan Carlos allí, ¿con los burkas?".

Lo hizo en el programa La Roca, presentado por Nuria Roca en laSexta, donde comentó que el rey emérito debería explicar "si ha hecho algo mal" (ejem), pero que lo de exiliarse era demasiado…

Javier Aroca, en un acertado juego de palabras, le respondió así, una reacción que desató los aplausos, los retuits y los me gusta en Twitter: "Otegi se somete a la justicia, no huye. Borbón, no y huye".

Otegui se somete a la justicia, no huye. Borbón, no y huye . https://t.co/EJ9HLGO3yq — Javier Aroca Alonso (@JavierArocaA) November 7, 2021

El dirigente de Bildu, por su parte, ya le había respondido irónicamente al cantante: "Pues ya ves, Bertín, nosotros el 20-N con los antifascistas en Bilbo. ¿Y el Borbón, qué? ¿Con los burcas?".

Pues ya ves, Bertín, nosotros el 20-N con los antifascistas en Bilbo. ¿Y el Borbón, qué? ¿Con los burcas?#A20NBilbora pic.twitter.com/4uFyiS4dOx — Arnaldo Otegi ???? (@ArnaldoOtegi) November 7, 2021

