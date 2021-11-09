Quequé arrasa tras desvelar el verdadero significado de las siglas del PSOE
Héctor de Miguel, el humorista anteriormente conocido como Quequé, analizó en su nuevo programa Hora Veintipico de la Cadena SER toda la polémica en torno a la Ley de Equidad, Universalidad y Cohesión que el PSOE quiere aprobar pero que ha generado críticas desde Unidas Podemos.
Pese a introducir cuestiones como el freno al copago farmacéutico, la ley, a ojos de Podemos, no blinda a la sanidad pública de privatizaciones. Pese a que esta ley derogaría la llamada ley Aznar (la Ley 15/1997), incluye términos que abren la puerta a posibles privatizaciones.
Sobre esto, Héctor de Miguel fue contundente pero afilado. Desde su micrófono, siendo crítico e irónico parecido a formatos como Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, dio duro al PSOE: "Ya sabemos lo que significan las siglas del PSOE: privatizamos la sanidad a los obreros de España".
Tras la broma, el cómico ironiza sobre la relación de la Cadena SER con el PSOE: Esto en la Cadena Ser… no sé. Esto hay que compensarlo de alguna manera", arguye, mientras pide que se ponga una imagen de Pedro Sánchez. "Socialista igual no, pero guapo…", zanja con una sonrisa.
Otra broma sobre que el PSOE no es de izquierdas. Alguien debería insistirle al equipo de guion y recordarle que trabajamos en @La_SER. pic.twitter.com/V7kNz9EGHv
— Hora Veintipico (@HVeintipico) November 9, 2021
El corte del programa ha gustado en redes sociales y ha generado algunos comentarios, incluido el propio Héctor.
Esto ha sido numero 16, se va a enterar.
— Héctor (@HectorDeMiguel) November 9, 2021
Cada día más grande Don Héctor ????????????????
— D-Bone (@Petenus) November 9, 2021
Muy fino @HVeintipico! En tan poco tiempo y ya es referente. Lo cual también habla de lo faltos que andábamos de referentes, no? https://t.co/xQZogt1FLu
— Pere Aznar (@pere_aznar) November 9, 2021
Ostia casi me ahogo con el final https://t.co/Ql6RBxVZXH
— Carlos Snorlax (@cazatormentas) November 9, 2021
