El gesto de Sánchez tras las acusaciones de Casado de no haber "hecho absolutamente nada" en la negociación de los Fondos Europeos
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparecía este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados para informar sobre las conclusiones del último Consejo Europeo. Sin embargo, la oposición ha aprovechado el pleno para volver a cargar contra el jefe del Ejecutivo por su gestión de la economía durante la pandemia.
En concreto, el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha acusado desde la tribuna a Sánchez de no haber "hecho absolutamente nada" en la negociación de los Fondos Europeos. "Lo negociaron tres mujeres del Partido Popular europeo", ha dicho el jefe de la oposición en referencia a Angela Merkel, Christine Lagarde y Ursula von der Leyen.
Pedro Sánchez responde con un claro gesto cuando Casado dice que "usted no ha hecho absolutamente nada" en los Fondos Europeos pic.twitter.com/P3NadT4L7g
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) November 10, 2021
Este comentario de Casado ha llevado a Sánchez a llevarse la mano al rostro haciendo el gesto de tener la cara muy dura mientras negaba con la cabeza y sonreía. Casado ha respondido ante tal actuación con un "sí, sí" y ha seguido criticando al Ejecutivo, al que acusa de que no será capaz de gestionar la millonaria cantidad procedente de la Unión Europea.
