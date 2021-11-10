El gesto de TikTok que ha salvado a una menor secuestrada
The Canadian Women's Foundation
La señal que representa violencia de género, popularizada en las redes sociales, ha salvado a una adolescente secuestrada. La menor, de Carolina del Norte, hizo el gesto con su mano desde el coche en el que iba. El conductor de detrás, que conocía la señal por haberla visto en TikTok, alertó a las autoridades. La joven de 16 años ha sido rescatada y su secuestrador, de 61 años, ha pasado a disposición de las autoridades.
La señal de socorro fue creada por la Fundación Canadiense de Mujeres en la campaña #SignalforHelp con la finalidad de que las mujeres víctimas de violencia machista pudieran avisar a través de una videollamada de su situación durante la pandemia y así ser ayudadas.
@zitingcool #staysafe #signalforhelp #domesticviolence #abusivehome#spreadawareness #helpyourself #lockdown #stopviolence #fyp #fypシ #foryou ♬ Elevator – ????????????????????????????????????
Tras la noticia del rescate, los usuarios de las redes sociales han compartido la señal, ante la importancia de que esta sea popularizada.
@nichellelaus Reply to @trishy_official #helpme #danger #signalforhelp #sos #staysafe ♬ Help – Papa Roach
SEÑAL DE AYUDA ✋????✊????
en caso de violencia de género.
???? pic.twitter.com/sBy0LkklKj
— Patata Caricaturas (@PATATAdibujo) November 10, 2021
Hay que levantar la palma de la mano, esconder el pulgar hacia adentro y cerrar el puño. Con esa señal, una mujer puede pedir ayuda sin hablar para advertir que está sufriendo algún tipo de violencia de género.
— RodolfoGarcia (@Rodolfo15942268) November 9, 2021
La señal que salvó su vida ????✋
Una joven de 16 años, que llevaba días desaparecida, fue rescatada gracias a una campaña difundida en TikTok pic.twitter.com/v5Ac1EdgZ8
— pictoline (@pictoline) November 9, 2021
@narmada_seven Signal for help ???? #stopdomesticviolence #fyp#foryoupage #fypシ ♬ sonido original – Daniel Ibarra
Si eres una mujer que estás en riesgo o necesitas ayuda hacer este gesto puede alertar a los que te vean.
⚠️Una iniciativa de @cdnwomenfdn #SignalforHelp
(Viñeta vía https://t.co/q1ffsuatT4 y https://t.co/BlAKlctv26) pic.twitter.com/mxbMkWV4kF
— Ferran Martín (@ferranmartin) November 10, 2021
