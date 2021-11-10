El gesto de TikTok que ha salvado a una menor secuestrada

#SignalforHelp

The Canadian Women's Foundation

Por

La señal que representa violencia de género, popularizada en las redes sociales, ha salvado a una adolescente secuestrada. La menor, de Carolina del Norte, hizo el gesto con su mano desde el coche en el que iba. El conductor de detrás, que conocía la señal por haberla visto en TikTok, alertó a las autoridades. La joven de 16 años ha sido rescatada y su secuestrador, de 61 años, ha pasado a disposición de las autoridades.

La señal de socorro fue creada por la Fundación Canadiense de Mujeres en la campaña #SignalforHelp con la finalidad de que las mujeres víctimas de violencia machista pudieran avisar a través de una videollamada de su situación durante la pandemia y así ser ayudadas.

@zitingcool #staysafe #signalforhelp #domesticviolence #abusivehome#spreadawareness #helpyourself #lockdown #stopviolence #fyp #fypシ #foryou ♬ Elevator – ????????????????????????????????????

Tras la noticia del rescate, los usuarios de las redes sociales han compartido la señal, ante la importancia de que esta sea popularizada.

@nichellelaus Reply to @trishy_official #helpme #danger #signalforhelp #sos #staysafe ♬ Help – Papa Roach

@narmada_seven Signal for help ???? #stopdomesticviolence #fyp#foryoupage #fypシ ♬ sonido original – Daniel Ibarra

Más de Tremending