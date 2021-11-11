"El liderazgo es blanco, hombre y facha": críticas a un posgrado en el que solo hay seis mujeres entre los 37 profesores y ponentes

Un posgrado de liderazgo político y un cartel en el que no aparece ninguna mujer. La imagen difundida por un tuitero ha revolucionado la red social por la poca presencia de expertas y políticas en el nuevo posgrado en Liderazgo y Management Político del Instituto de Liderazgo Cardenal Cisneros.

Entre los 37 profesores y ponentes, solo hay seis mujeres: la periodista Gloria Lomana; la presidenta de la Academia de las Ciencias y las Artes de Televisión y del Audiovisual, María Casado; la politóloga Verónica Fumanal; la doctora en Economía Rocío Albert; la periodista Sandra Fernández y la abogada Elena Sánchez.

Entre los hombres se encuentran Albert Rivera, Mario Vargas Llosay, Josep Piqué, Alberto Ruíz-Gallardón, Leopoldo López, Eduardo Madina, Marcos de Quinto o Daniel Lacalle.

La falta de visibilidad de las mujeres ha sido muy criticada por Twitter, sobre todo porque en el cartel que se hizo viral no aparecía ni una de las expertas mencionadas.

También ha habido críticas y bromas por la falta de pluralidad política e ideolígica en el posgrado ya que, la gran mayoría, son personas de derechas.

 

No es la primera vez que ocurre esto con un evento de liderazgo en el que aparece Albert Rivera como figura destacada ya que justo hace un año sucedió con otro seminario.

"Líderes en caspa": críticas (y memes) con el cartel de un seminario en "liderazgo" dirigido por Albert Rivera

