Rufián retrata a Abascal en menos de un minuto con la mili, los chiringuitos y las vacunas

Cuando tus argumentos son tan endebles como los de la ultraderecha, no hace falta mucho tiempo para rebatirlos. A Gabriel Rufián, por ejemplo, le ha bastado menos de un minuto para retratar al líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, con la mili, los chiringuitos y las vacunas. Y de paso, también lo ha hecho a cuenta de la criminalización de los magrebíes.

Sucedió este miércoles en el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados. El breve pero afilado discurso se ha propagado en las redes sociales, donde el propio Rufián colgó el momento.

Como contexto, recordemos que Vox lleva media pandemia jugando a intentar atraer a su partido (o al menos no alejar) a los negacionistas de las vacunas por la vía de hablar de la "libertad" de vacunarse. Para seguir en ese macabro juego, Abascal se ha negado a decir si se ha vacunado. Esta posición le ha valido a Vox críticas hasta desde el PP. Incluso el periodista ultra Federico Jiménez Losantos afeó a Abascal su postura.

