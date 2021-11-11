Rufián retrata a Abascal en menos de un minuto con la mili, los chiringuitos y las vacunas
Cuando tus argumentos son tan endebles como los de la ultraderecha, no hace falta mucho tiempo para rebatirlos. A Gabriel Rufián, por ejemplo, le ha bastado menos de un minuto para retratar al líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, con la mili, los chiringuitos y las vacunas. Y de paso, también lo ha hecho a cuenta de la criminalización de los magrebíes.
Relacionada: Cachondeo con el vídeo de Abascal llamando a esforzarse y trabajar: "Pero si él no ha trabajado en su vida, Hulio"
Sucedió este miércoles en el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados. El breve pero afilado discurso se ha propagado en las redes sociales, donde el propio Rufián colgó el momento.
Abascal dice que no se ha vacunado. pic.twitter.com/QbB4uDb3Bv
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) November 10, 2021
Como contexto, recordemos que Vox lleva media pandemia jugando a intentar atraer a su partido (o al menos no alejar) a los negacionistas de las vacunas por la vía de hablar de la "libertad" de vacunarse. Para seguir en ese macabro juego, Abascal se ha negado a decir si se ha vacunado. Esta posición le ha valido a Vox críticas hasta desde el PP. Incluso el periodista ultra Federico Jiménez Losantos afeó a Abascal su postura.
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) November 10, 2021
Conclusión :Fachascal se vacuna pero no quiere que se enteren sus votantes más-cortos. pic.twitter.com/lDYFJ0aYLo
— Espe Gordo (@EspeGordo) November 10, 2021
Hay que reconocer, QUE LO HA BORDADO…???????????? https://t.co/ffaIe0wIXh
— Escurço Negre (@rucio72902923) November 10, 2021
Zascas para Abascal ???? https://t.co/vV0W64QMFX
— yeilow ondefló (@yeilouondeflo) November 10, 2021
???????????????????? vaya repasito https://t.co/9NgDhZUPN7
— Ale⚡️ (@alemj87) November 10, 2021
Un representante público, que se supone que debería dar ejemplo, y que no esté vacunado es una vergüenza. Si exigieran el pasaporte covid para entrar en sitios públicos otro gallo nos cantaría
— Jordi Biel (@jbielphoto) November 11, 2021
