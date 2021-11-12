"¡Ay, el subconsciente!": cachondeo por lo que casi ha dicho Pablo Casado en el Congreso

Por

Los lapsus son así. A veces son divertidos o incluso muy divertidos. También pueden llegar a ser más elocuentes de lo que su autor quería. Otras veces invitan a pensar en si se trata de un error sin más o de una traición del subconsciente. Y, por supuesto, hablando de lapsus no podemos olvidar al master of the masters, Mariano Rajoy. Un titán de la especialidad que será difícil de superar.

Relacionada: De "¿y la Europea?" a "la segunda ya tal": el hilo definitivo de los cortocircuitos de Rajoy

En esta ocasión la historia va de Pablo Casado y de un casi lapsus. Juzguen ustedes mismos:

El momento que la cuenta de Twitter de Unidas Podemos ha colgado se vivió este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados, cuando el presidente del PP lanzaba su habitual diatriba contra Pedro Sánchez. En un momento dado, Casado dijo la siguiente frase: "España volverá a ir bien cuando lleguemos otra vez el Partido Popular a ro… a resolver la crisis".

¿Qué palabra le estaba viniendo a la cabeza? En las redes sociales han hecho sus interpretaciones y casi todos han coincidido:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas