"¡Ay, el subconsciente!": cachondeo por lo que casi ha dicho Pablo Casado en el Congreso

Por Tremending

Los lapsus son así. A veces son divertidos o incluso muy divertidos. También pueden llegar a ser más elocuentes de lo que su autor quería. Otras veces invitan a pensar en si se trata de un error sin más o de una traición del subconsciente. Y, por supuesto, hablando de lapsus no podemos olvidar al master of the masters, Mariano Rajoy. Un titán de la especialidad que será difícil de superar.

En esta ocasión la historia va de Pablo Casado y de un casi lapsus. Juzguen ustedes mismos:

El momento que la cuenta de Twitter de Unidas Podemos ha colgado se vivió este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados, cuando el presidente del PP lanzaba su habitual diatriba contra Pedro Sánchez. En un momento dado, Casado dijo la siguiente frase: "España volverá a ir bien cuando lleguemos otra vez el Partido Popular a ro… a resolver la crisis".

¿Qué palabra le estaba viniendo a la cabeza? En las redes sociales han hecho sus interpretaciones y casi todos han coincidido:

Jajaja, la cabra siempre tira al monte — Pedro Luna (@PedroLu76741564) November 11, 2021

Que palabra podrá empezar por Ro- y es propia del @populares?? ufff que dificil me lo poneis eh?? — Sharly (@CarlosRH85) November 11, 2021

Si se le llega a escapar consigue 25 escaños más en las próximas elecciones. pic.twitter.com/jQznvJ3WtN — Doña Merkel jubilada (@AlemanaJubilada) November 11, 2021

Para una vez que Casado es sincero, se corta y no termina la frase.pic.twitter.com/nShqAh3w2q — Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) November 11, 2021

Ha aprendido de los mejores ???? https://t.co/hjEZ83aNiN — Soy Concha, entro ????️‍???? (@Misteralvaritoo) November 11, 2021

Lapsus Freudiano diría mi Padre — Wenderson (@Wenderson6964) November 11, 2021

Pues casi lo dice… https://t.co/ZgORmApm5c — Mercedes Iglesias (@mercheiglesiasc) November 11, 2021

El que tiene hambre sueña bollos https://t.co/s6qlpuomiG — JL Alarcón (@jlalarcon84) November 11, 2021

Caaaaaasi lo dice

???????????????????????????????? https://t.co/euCmIb95BC — Mafalda y sus locuras (@Ampariguis2575) November 11, 2021