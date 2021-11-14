"Vivimos en un capítulo de 'The Office'": cachondeo total en Twitter con la explicación de Casado de cómo funciona la energía solar

Si es de día habrá energía y si es de noche habrá que encender hogueras. Así, grosso modo, es como Pablo Casado entiende la energía solar.

Desde Puertollano y aprovechando el congreso del PP de Castilla-La Mancha, Casado argumentó sobre las energías renovables y soltó un comentario que ha generado infinidad de comentarios.

Según el presidente del Partido Popular, "a la izquierda sólo le gusta la energía solar", aunque lo más sorprende fue su análisis sobre el funcionamiento: "A la izquierda sólo le gusta la energía solar. Y a mí. Pero es que antes de ayer, a las 8 de la tarde fue el pico de consumo eléctrico y a esa hora, no sé si estabais por aquí, no había posibilidad de que emitiera porque era de noche".

Obviando evidencias científicas como que la energía solar es acumulable, Casado intentó criticar las políticas del Gobierno, pero los tuiteros le han dado la vuelta al asunto.

