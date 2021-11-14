"Vivimos en un capítulo de 'The Office'": cachondeo total en Twitter con la explicación de Casado de cómo funciona la energía solar
Si es de día habrá energía y si es de noche habrá que encender hogueras. Así, grosso modo, es como Pablo Casado entiende la energía solar.
Desde Puertollano y aprovechando el congreso del PP de Castilla-La Mancha, Casado argumentó sobre las energías renovables y soltó un comentario que ha generado infinidad de comentarios.
Según el presidente del Partido Popular, "a la izquierda sólo le gusta la energía solar", aunque lo más sorprende fue su análisis sobre el funcionamiento: "A la izquierda sólo le gusta la energía solar. Y a mí. Pero es que antes de ayer, a las 8 de la tarde fue el pico de consumo eléctrico y a esa hora, no sé si estabais por aquí, no había posibilidad de que emitiera porque era de noche".
Casado: "A la izquierda sólo le gusta la energía solar. Y a mí. Pero es que antes de ayer, a las 8 de la tarde fue el pico de consumo eléctrico y a esa hora, no sé si estabais por aquí, no había posibilidad de que emitiera porque era de noche" pic.twitter.com/VuIs208rhD
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) November 14, 2021
Obviando evidencias científicas como que la energía solar es acumulable, Casado intentó criticar las políticas del Gobierno, pero los tuiteros le han dado la vuelta al asunto.
Lo bueno es que su consumo es bajo porque tiene pocas luces.https://t.co/XNSlZVvzX7
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) November 14, 2021
Si yo fuera @elmundotoday denunciaría a @pablocasado_ por competencia desleal. https://t.co/FA5wJyk9Ia
— Esther L. Barceló ????☂️ (@Elba_Celo) November 14, 2021
Por eso lo del Cara al sol. https://t.co/4zHVk4NUID
— Carme Chaparro ???? (@CarmeChaparro) November 14, 2021
Menudo cabrón rompeespañas está hecho el puto sol, ¿eh?, se va de noche a dar luz a otros sitios en lugar de quedarse aquí y darle a Pablo Casado todas las luces que le faltan. https://t.co/6kZIzFww51
— ExaltadaLocaModerna™ ????Hasta el pussy¹⁰⁰⁰⁰⁰???? (@_TheIronMaiden_) November 14, 2021
A este le hacen el experimento de lo de encender una bombilla con una patata y le peta el cerebro. https://t.co/6Pka4vFtEN
— Napoleon Dynamite Xmas edition (@NapoDainamait) November 14, 2021
Vivimos en un capítulo de the office https://t.co/U1Wyeeo7GO
— Wismichu ONICLOTHING 鬼 (@Wismichu) November 14, 2021
Tú imagínate a este chico representando a España en una cumbre de algo. pic.twitter.com/U2xZ49n0xS
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) November 14, 2021
