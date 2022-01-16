Volcán en TongaLas impresionantes imágenes de la erupción del volcán en Tonga capturadas desde el espacio

Captura del vídeo de US StormWatch

La erupción del volcán en Tonga ha sido capturada desde el espacio dejando unas imágenes inimitables. Esto se debe a la violencia de sus emisiones, fotografiadas desde un satélite. El vídeo se ha viralizado en Twitter gracias a la cuenta US StormWatch, que ha difundido dichas imágenes. Miles de usuarios han interactuado, compartiendo diferentes puntos de vista de lo sucedido.

