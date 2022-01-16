Volcán en TongaLas impresionantes imágenes de la erupción del volcán en Tonga capturadas desde el espacio
La erupción del volcán en Tonga ha sido capturada desde el espacio dejando unas imágenes inimitables. Esto se debe a la violencia de sus emisiones, fotografiadas desde un satélite. El vídeo se ha viralizado en Twitter gracias a la cuenta US StormWatch, que ha difundido dichas imágenes. Miles de usuarios han interactuado, compartiendo diferentes puntos de vista de lo sucedido.
Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn
— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022
Uncropped. Bottom right. pic.twitter.com/gZQUP1jAcZ
— FirstNameAndLastName 🚀 (@FirstName__Last) January 15, 2022
Tonga Tsunami 🌊 waves getting stronger! https://t.co/qAQ0Eq76LT
— S Nakamoto (@fiat_2_btc) January 15, 2022
Here's the Tsunami at Tonga afterhttps://t.co/nbCU39FJLY
— gonewest05 (@gonewest05) January 15, 2022
