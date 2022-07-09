Biden lo vuelve a hacer: un nuevo desliz a lo Rajoy desata el cachondeo en Twitter

Podría considerarse un homenaje a M.Rajoy, pero eso significaría que el presidente de los Estados Unidos sabe quién es. Joe Biden tuvo un pequeño desliz esta semana mientras daba un discurso. Un error de esos que evocan al expresidente de España y líder del Partido Popular.

En plena intervención sobre el derecho al aborto, Biden, desde la Casa Blanca, cometió el error de leer una frase que no debía pronunciarse, dado que se trataba de una indicación personal para seguir leyendo.

De esta forma, se puede ver cómo Biden dice "repeat de line" (repite la frase).

Joe Biden finishes reading a sentence from the teleprompter with "…end of quote. Repeat the line." pic.twitter.com/haS5pIldDh

Por supuesto, la algarabía se ha desatado en redes sociales.

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022