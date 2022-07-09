Biden lo vuelve a hacer: un nuevo desliz a lo Rajoy desata el cachondeo en Twitter

Imagen de archivo de Joe Biden. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Por

Podría considerarse un homenaje a M.Rajoy, pero eso significaría que el presidente de los Estados Unidos sabe quién es. Joe Biden tuvo un pequeño desliz esta semana mientras daba un discurso. Un error de esos que evocan al expresidente de España y líder del Partido Popular.

En plena intervención sobre el derecho al aborto, Biden, desde la Casa Blanca, cometió el error de leer una frase que no debía pronunciarse, dado que se trataba de una indicación personal para seguir leyendo.

De esta forma, se puede ver cómo Biden dice "repeat de line" (repite la frase).

Por supuesto, la algarabía se ha desatado en redes sociales.

