La reflexión de una viróloga camerunesa sobre la viruela del mono: "No solo debe llamar la atención cuando ocurre en países con más recursos"
Sanidad confirmó este fin de semana la segunda muerte por viruela del mono registrada en España. Una enfermedad de la que ahora empezamos a escuchar hablar, aunque lleva años acechando a los ciudadanos de África occidental.
La bióloga belga Anne Laudisoit advirtió en 2017 sobre la gravedad de este virus en África occidental y ya denunció entonces que no se investigarían tratamientos hasta que afectara a las personas blancas.
Relacionada | Zoonosis: la clave detrás de las últimas alertas sanitarias
Ese precisamente ha sido el foco que ha puesto la viróloga camerunesa Boghuma Kabisen Titanji. "Dos muertes por la viruela del mono han sido confirmadas en España y una en Brasil. Se trata de las primeras muertes fuera de Africa", destaca en un hilo publicado este sábado en Twitter
2 monkeypox deaths have been confirmed in #Spain and 1 in #Brazil. These are the first deaths outside of Africa. As cases grow, we will see a wider spectrum of dz presentations, complications and even more deaths. This only stops if we work to contain the ongoing outbreak.
— BK Titanji #IAmAScientist🇨🇲 (@Boghuma) July 30, 2022
La científica explica que a medida que el número de casos crezca aumentarán las complicaciones y las muertes. Y después hace una reflexión: "Toda muerte es un triste fracaso y no solo debe llamar la atención cuando ocurre en países con más recursos. A nadie le importaba cuando las muertes ocurrían principalmente en niños africanos cuyas vidas se subestiman con demasiada frecuencia".
Every death is a sad failure and should not only draw attention when it happens in countries with more resources. No one cared when #monkeypox deaths were happening primarily in #African children whose lives are too often undervalued.
— BK Titanji #IAmAScientist🇨🇲 (@Boghuma) July 30, 2022
En su hilo también advierte: "Cualquier plan de respuesta global que no incluya países donde la viruela del mono ha sido endémica durante décadas fracasará". Y añade: "Me entristece profundamente ver otra zoonosis instalándose en la población humana de esta manera, especialmente una para la que tenemos una vacuna y tratamientos viables".
Any global response plan which does not include countries where #monkeypox has been endemic for decades will fail. It deeply saddens me to see another zoonosis settle in the human population in this way especially one for which we have a vaccine and viable treatments.
— BK Titanji #IAmAScientist🇨🇲 (@Boghuma) July 30, 2022
PS: #Monkeypox complications can include:
Encephalitis – brain swelling
Epiglottitis – worse sore throat of your life
Fournier gangrene – google image this
Secondary infections
Blindness
Fetal loss in pregnancy
Myocarditis
We don't want to find out all the things it can do
— BK Titanji #IAmAScientist🇨🇲 (@Boghuma) July 30, 2022
Su hilo ha provocado muchas respuestas:
El árbol tenemos que enderezarle cuando nace. https://t.co/XbUHy0HehM
— Folgueira Manuel (@omar_gallego) August 2, 2022
We can beat Monkeypox.
We have a vaccine.
We have the hard lessons COVID taught us.
All we need is initiative and public action. https://t.co/iuoF1j2rlm
— Julio Ponce (@jasonptodd) July 30, 2022
Deaths in non-Africans is likely to spur more activity to tackle this. Before, it was largely ignored as an "African problem". Depressing.
— Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) July 30, 2022
