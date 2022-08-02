La reflexión de una viróloga camerunesa sobre la viruela del mono: "No solo debe llamar la atención cuando ocurre en países con más recursos"

Sanidad confirmó este fin de semana la segunda muerte por viruela del mono registrada en España. Una enfermedad de la que ahora empezamos a escuchar hablar, aunque lleva años acechando a los ciudadanos de África occidental.

La bióloga belga Anne Laudisoit advirtió en 2017 sobre la gravedad de este virus en África occidental y ya denunció entonces que no se investigarían tratamientos hasta que afectara a las personas blancas.

Ese precisamente ha sido el foco que ha puesto la viróloga camerunesa Boghuma Kabisen Titanji. "Dos muertes por la viruela del mono han sido confirmadas en España y una en Brasil. Se trata de las primeras muertes fuera de Africa", destaca en un hilo publicado este sábado en Twitter

La científica explica que a medida que el número de casos crezca aumentarán las complicaciones y las muertes. Y después hace una reflexión: "Toda muerte es un triste fracaso y no solo debe llamar la atención cuando ocurre en países con más recursos. A nadie le importaba cuando las muertes ocurrían principalmente en niños africanos cuyas vidas se subestiman con demasiada frecuencia".

En su hilo también advierte: "Cualquier plan de respuesta global que no incluya países donde la viruela del mono ha sido endémica durante décadas fracasará". Y añade: "Me entristece profundamente ver otra zoonosis instalándose en la población humana de esta manera, especialmente una para la que tenemos una vacuna y tratamientos viables".

