Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 15.318 nuevos casos de covid, 7.090 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Esto supone una cifra inferior con respecto a los 19.096 del mismo día de la semana anterior.
La cifra global de contagios en España se eleva ya a 1.525.341 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 452, frente a 465 este martes y 514 el miércoles pasado, con un total de 212.828 positivos en las pasadas dos semanas.
En el informe de este lunes se han añadido 351 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con los 435 de este martes y 349 del miércoles pasado. En la última semana han fallecido 1.346 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España. Hasta 42.039 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
Actualmente, hay 19.403 pacientes ingresados porcovid en toda España y 3.120 en UCI . En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.934 ingresos y 2.347 altas (2.420 ayer). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 15,54 por ciento y en las UCI en el 32,04 por ciento,
