Valéncia
La Fiscalía Superior de la Comunitat Valenciana no se opone a las restricciones solicitadas por el Gobierno de la Generalitat respecto a establecer límites a la movilidad nocturna en los municipios con mayor incidencia de la covid y a las reuniones sociales, según indican fuentes de este órgano.
La Generalitat trasladó el pasado viernes una propuesta de nuevas restricciones al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV) al afectar a derechos fundamentales, sobre la que la Fiscalía debe emitir un informe.
Con ese informe, la Sala de lo Contencioso del TSJCV resolverá sobre la autorización a limitar la movilidad nocturna -concretamente entre la una de la madrugada y las seis de la mañana- y las reuniones sociales a diez personas.
El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, ha señalado que esperan entre hoy y mañana esa resolución del TSJCV, que también se pronunciará sobre el calendario de aplicación, que se ha propuesto en dos semanas para rebajar los contagios.
El Consell ha propuesto establecer un toque de queda nocturno selectivo para los municipios con mayor incidencia de la covid y limitar las reuniones sociales, con el fin de frenar la expansión del coronavirus que se está registrando en la Comunitat Valenciana desde principios del mes de julio.
