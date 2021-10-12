Finaliza el confinamiento para 3.000 personas en La Palma tras remitir la emisión de gases tóxicos del volcán

MadridActualizado:
Las autoridades han decretado el fin del confinamiento para unas 3.000 personas de El Paso y Los Llanos de Aridane, tras terminar la emisión de gases derivados de la combustión de naves industriales al entrar en contacto con la colada de lava, informa RTVE.
El confinamiento fue ordenado hace apenas 14 horas en aplicación del Plan Especial de Protección Civil y Atención de Emergencias por Riesgo Volcánico en la Comunidad Autónoma de Canarias (Pevolca), que activó un nivel 2 de emergencia tras constatar que el flujo de magma había provocado la combustión en una fábrica de cementos del polígono industrial del Callejón de la Gata, en Los Llanos de Aridane.
🔴#ErupciónLaPalma— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) October 12, 2021
La dirección #PEVOLCA levanta el confinamiento atendiendo a la mejora de la calidad del aire, tras finalizar la emisión de gases por combustión de naves en la zona industrial Callejón de La Gata
Zonas fin de confinamiento ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8emYcrBLc1
El área confinada la delimitaba el espacio comprendido entre el cruce del camino de la Cruz Chica con la carretera LP-2, el cruce con Nicolás Brito Pais y la circunvalación hasta la rotonda. Este espacio incluye toda la zona afectada por el incendio del pasado mes de agosto, hasta el campo de fútbol de El Paso.
A partir de este punto se incluyó toda la zona afectada por el incendio del mes de agosto hasta el campo de fútbol de El Paso, incluyendo la zona comprendida al oeste de la LP-3 hasta la rotonda del Sombrero, informa EFE.
Una vez finalizado el riesgo y analizados los datos de calidad del aire en las inmediaciones de la colada del volcán, se ha acordado decretar el término del confinamiento de la población.
