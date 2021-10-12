Estás leyendo: Finaliza el confinamiento para 3.000 personas en La Palma tras remitir la emisión de gases tóxicos del volcán

Público
Público

Finaliza el confinamiento para 3.000 personas en La Palma tras remitir la emisión de gases tóxicos del volcán

El lunes se activó esta medida tras constatar las autoridades que el flujo de magma había provocado la combustión en una fábrica de cementos del polígono industrial del Callejón de la Gata, en Los Llanos de Aridane.

El volcán Cumbre Vieja de La Palma cumple hoy 23 días de actividad que comenzó el pasado 19 de septiembre con la primera erupción.
El volcán Cumbre Vieja de La Palma cumple hoy 23 días de actividad que comenzó el pasado 19 de septiembre con la primera erupción. Elvira Urquijo A. / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Las autoridades han decretado el fin del confinamiento para unas 3.000 personas de El Paso y Los Llanos de Aridane, tras terminar la emisión de gases derivados de la combustión de naves industriales al entrar en contacto con la colada de lava, informa RTVE.

El confinamiento fue ordenado hace apenas 14 horas en aplicación del Plan Especial de Protección Civil y Atención de Emergencias por Riesgo Volcánico en la Comunidad Autónoma de Canarias (Pevolca), que activó un nivel 2 de emergencia tras constatar que el flujo de magma había provocado la combustión en una fábrica de cementos del polígono industrial del Callejón de la Gata, en Los Llanos de Aridane.

El área confinada la delimitaba el espacio comprendido entre el cruce del camino de la Cruz Chica con la carretera LP-2, el cruce con Nicolás Brito Pais y la circunvalación hasta la rotonda. Este espacio incluye toda la zona afectada por el incendio del pasado mes de agosto, hasta el campo de fútbol de El Paso.

A partir de este punto se incluyó toda la zona afectada por el incendio del mes de agosto hasta el campo de fútbol de El Paso, incluyendo la zona comprendida al oeste de la LP-3 hasta la rotonda del Sombrero, informa EFE.

Una vez finalizado el riesgo y analizados los datos de calidad del aire en las inmediaciones de la colada del volcán, se ha acordado decretar el término del confinamiento de la población.

Etiquetas

selección público