Estás leyendo: El Gobierno ofrece a los transportistas un plan de ayuda de 500 millones

Público
Público

El Gobierno ofrece a los transportistas un plan de ayuda de 500 millones

El Gobierno ha llegado a un acuerdo con el Comité Nacional de Transporte por Carretera (CNTC) pero no con la plataforma que ha convocado el paro indefinido de transportistas.

Ultima hora
Ultima hora. Público

madrid

El Gobierno ha ofrecido a los transportistas una reducción "efectiva" en el precio del carburante equivalente a 500 millones de euros, con lo que da por concluida la reunión que ambas partes han mantenido este lunes para atender los problemas del sector.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público