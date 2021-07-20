Estás leyendo: El juez de vigilancia penitenciaria de Granada decreta el inmediato ingreso en prisión de Juana Rivas

El juez de vigilancia penitenciaria de Granada decreta el inmediato ingreso en prisión de Juana Rivas

Juana Rivas a la salida del juzagado en 2018 (archivo). Álex Cámara / Europa Press

El juez de vigilancia penitenciaria de Granada ha decretado este martes el ingreso inmediato de juana Rivas en un centro penitenciario. Rivas estaba cumpliendo la condena de dos años y medio de prisión decretada por el Tribunal Supremo en régimen de tercer grado con localización telemática y obligación de presentarse semanalmente ante el Centro de Inserción Social "Matilde de Cantos" de Granada.

Ahora el juez ordena que ingrese de forma inmediata para cumplir la condena en el CIS.  

