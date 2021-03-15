madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha deseado suerte a Pablo Iglesias tras abandonar el Ejecutivo y, aunque ha dicho tener la mejor de las opiniones sobre Yolanda Díaz, no ha confirmado si será la vicepresidenta segunda, tal y como ha propuesto el líder de Unidas Podemos.
"Díaz cuenta con todo mi apoyo. Es una ministra que está haciendo un extraordinario trabajo. Yo cumplo con los acuerdos del acuerdo de coalición. En el reparto hay una vicepresidencia segunda que representa Unidas Podemos. En eso no va a haber ningún tipo de problema. Va a haber continuidad, como no puede ser de otra forma", ha afirmado Sánchez.
Además, se ha referido al anuncio de Iglesias de abandonar el Ejecutivo para presentarse como candidato a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid en la conferencia de prensa que ha ofrecido junto al presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, al término de la cumbre hispano-francesa en la localidad gala de Montauban.
El jefe del Ejecutivo ha explicado que esta mañana ha hablado con Iglesias y le ha deseado suerte, y ha subrayado que será en los próximos días cuando decidirá los cambios que conlleva su salida del Gobierno.
