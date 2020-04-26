Sanidad pide a las comunidades doblar las UCI y centros específicos para sospechosos de coronavirus para la desescalada

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha pedido a las comunidades autónomas que dispongan del doble de camas de Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) e identifiquen espacios que permitan un incremento de hasta el triple de la capacidad anterior a la expansión del coronavirus en España.
Así lo ha reflejado Sanidad en el informe de Recomendaciones sanitarias para la estrategia de transición, que ha entregado este domingo el ministro Salvador Illa y el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
"El reforzamiento iniciado en las últimas semanas en todas las comunidades autónomas debe consolidarse y se debe garantizar la posibilidad de desplegar capacidades adicionales que estén operativas en un breve espacio de tiempo", señala el documento.
El informe que han entregado al presidente del Ejecutivo, incluye unas "recomendaciones genéricas" para iniciar todo el proceso de transición.
El documento destaca la importancia de la Atención Primaria y de mantener las medidas de protección colectiva para poder comenzar la etapa de transición. Para evitar contagios en centros de salud, el experto del Ministerio de Sanidad ha defendido que una opción es establecer "circuitos específicos" para separar los centros por zonas.
Además, ha resaltado la importancia de que el personal sanitario tenga "acceso suficiente" a Equipos de Protección Individual (EPI). "Se ha ido solventando este problema, pero hay que garantizar que en los hospitales haya stock suficiente por si hay brote", ha precisado.
