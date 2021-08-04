Estás leyendo: Sanidad registra 21.874 nuevos contagios, mientras que la incidencia baja 20 puntos

Público
Público

Sanidad registra 21.874 nuevos contagios, mientras que la incidencia baja 20 puntos

La pandemia suma otras 71 muertes en España. La tasa de incidencia se sitúa en 653 casos por 100.000 habitantes.

Urgente

madrid

Actualizado:

Los datos diarios sobre la evolución del pandemia en España reflejan la caída en la incidencia del virus. De acuerdo a las cifras proporcionadas este miércoles por el ministerio de Sanidad, la incidencia baja 20 puntos y se ubica en 653 casos por 100.000 habitantes.

En cuanto al número de fallecimientos, en las últimas horas se han registrado otras 71 muertes debido a la pandemia. La cifra de nuevos contagios notificada por el ministerio asciende a 21.874.

Etiquetas

selección público