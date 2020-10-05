Estás leyendo: Sanidad registra unos 8.000 casos menos de coronavirus respecto al fin de semana anterior

España supera los 800.000 contagios tras sumar 23.480 nuevos casos de covid-19 este fin de semana, 2.099 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. El ministerio notifica 139 muertes más.

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado al Ministerio de Sanidad 23.480 nuevos casos de covid-19 este fin de semana, 8.305 contagios menos respecto a la semana anterior, cuando se registraron 31.785 positivos. En las últimas 24 horas se han diagnosticado 2.099 contagios, un descenso en comparación con los 3.722 del viernes. Sin embargo, la cifra total de positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia supera ya los 800.000 y se sitúa ya en 813.412, según las estadísticas oficiales.

El informe recoge 139 nuevos fallecimientos con diagnóstico positivo de covid-19, ya que la cifra global se eleva a 32.225, frente a los 32.086 del documento del viernes. En los últimos siete días han muerto 366 personas con diagnóstico confirmado de covid-19, una cifra claramente menor a las 538 del informe del viernes.

En los últimos siete días, hasta 2.004 personas han precisado de hospitalización por covid-19 (152.997 en el conjunto de la pandemia) y 144 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), para un total de 13.836 desde que el virus llegó a España.

